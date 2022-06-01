Terminal Automation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Terminal Automation in Global, including the following market information:
Global Terminal Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Terminal Automation market was valued at 4666 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6183.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Terminal Automation include ABB, Honeywell, Siemens, Yokogawa Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric, Endress+Hauser and TechnipFMC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Terminal Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Terminal Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Terminal Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Services
Global Terminal Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Terminal Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Chemical
Global Terminal Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Terminal Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Terminal Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Terminal Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Honeywell
Siemens
Yokogawa Electric
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Emerson Electric
Endress+Hauser
TechnipFMC
Implico
Inter Terminals
Larsen & Toubro
Varec
Intech Process Automation
