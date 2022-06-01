Terminal Automation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Terminal Automation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Terminal Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Terminal Automation market was valued at 4666 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6183.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Terminal Automation include ABB, Honeywell, Siemens, Yokogawa Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric, Endress+Hauser and TechnipFMC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Terminal Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Terminal Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Terminal Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Terminal Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Terminal Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Global Terminal Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Terminal Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Terminal Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Terminal Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Honeywell

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Emerson Electric

Endress+Hauser

TechnipFMC

Implico

Inter Terminals

Larsen & Toubro

Varec

Intech Process Automation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Terminal Automation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Terminal Automation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Terminal Automation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Terminal Automation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Terminal Automation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Terminal Automation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Terminal Automation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Terminal Automation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Terminal Automation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Terminal Automation Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Terminal Automation Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Terminal Automation Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Terminal Automation Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Terminal Aut

