e-Pharma Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of e-Pharma in Global, including the following market information:
Global e-Pharma Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global e-Pharma market was valued at 69570 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 175730 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Prescription Drugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of e-Pharma include Kroger, Walgreens, Giant Eagle, Walmart, Express Scripts, CVS Health, Optum Rx, Rowlands Pharmacy and Zur Rose Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the e-Pharma companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global e-Pharma Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global e-Pharma Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Prescription Drugs
Non-Prescription Drugs
Global e-Pharma Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global e-Pharma Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Personal Use
Global e-Pharma Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global e-Pharma Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies e-Pharma revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies e-Pharma revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kroger
Walgreens
Giant Eagle
Walmart
Express Scripts
CVS Health
Optum Rx
Rowlands Pharmacy
Zur Rose Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 e-Pharma Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global e-Pharma Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global e-Pharma Overall Market Size
2.1 Global e-Pharma Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global e-Pharma Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top e-Pharma Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global e-Pharma Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global e-Pharma Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 e-Pharma Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies e-Pharma Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 e-Pharma Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 e-Pharma Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 e-Pharma Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global e-Pharma Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Prescription Drugs
4.1.3 Non-Prescription Drugs
4.2 By Type – Global e-Pharma Revenu
