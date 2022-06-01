Expression Vectors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Expression Vectors in Global, including the following market information:
Global Expression Vectors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Expression Vectors market was valued at 317.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 427.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bacterial Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Expression Vectors include Promega, Agilent, Thermo Fisher, Bio-Rad, Merck Millipore, QIAGEN, Takara Bio, ATUM and New England Biolabs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Expression Vectors companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Expression Vectors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Expression Vectors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bacterial
Mammalian
Yeast
Insect
Global Expression Vectors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Expression Vectors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Genetics
Molecular biology
Bioinformatics
Unmet medical needs
Global Expression Vectors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Expression Vectors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Expression Vectors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Expression Vectors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Promega
Agilent
Thermo Fisher
Bio-Rad
Merck Millipore
QIAGEN
Takara Bio
ATUM
New England Biolabs
Sigma-Aldrich
GenScript
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Expression Vectors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Expression Vectors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Expression Vectors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Expression Vectors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Expression Vectors Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Expression Vectors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Expression Vectors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Expression Vectors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Expression Vectors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Expression Vectors Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expression Vectors Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Expression Vectors Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expression Vectors Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Expression Vectors Market
