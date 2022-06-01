Gamma Knife Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gamma Knife in Global, including the following market information:

Global Gamma Knife Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gamma Knife market was valued at 204 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 251.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Head Gamma Knife System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gamma Knife include Elekta, Starmap Medicine & Technology, Accuray, BrainLab, GE Healthcare, Hitachi America, IBA Group, Mitsubishi Electric and Nordion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gamma Knife companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gamma Knife Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Gamma Knife Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Head Gamma Knife System

Body Gamma Knife System

Global Gamma Knife Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Gamma Knife Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Brain Metastasis

Cancer

Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)

Trigeminal Neuralgia

Others

Global Gamma Knife Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Gamma Knife Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gamma Knife revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gamma Knife revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Elekta

Starmap Medicine & Technology

Accuray

BrainLab

GE Healthcare

Hitachi America

IBA Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Nordion

Philips Healthcare

RaySearch

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Varian Medical Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gamma Knife Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gamma Knife Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gamma Knife Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gamma Knife Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gamma Knife Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gamma Knife Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gamma Knife Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gamma Knife Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Gamma Knife Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Gamma Knife Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma Knife Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gamma Knife Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma Knife Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Gamma Knife Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Head Gamma Knife System

4.1.3 Body Gamma Knife

