Gamma Knife Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gamma Knife in Global, including the following market information:
Global Gamma Knife Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gamma Knife market was valued at 204 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 251.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Head Gamma Knife System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gamma Knife include Elekta, Starmap Medicine & Technology, Accuray, BrainLab, GE Healthcare, Hitachi America, IBA Group, Mitsubishi Electric and Nordion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gamma Knife companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gamma Knife Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Gamma Knife Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Head Gamma Knife System
Body Gamma Knife System
Global Gamma Knife Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Gamma Knife Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Brain Metastasis
Cancer
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Others
Global Gamma Knife Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Gamma Knife Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gamma Knife revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gamma Knife revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Elekta
Starmap Medicine & Technology
Accuray
BrainLab
GE Healthcare
Hitachi America
IBA Group
Mitsubishi Electric
Nordion
Philips Healthcare
RaySearch
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Varian Medical Systems
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131513/global-gamma-knife-forecast-2022-2028-301
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gamma Knife Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gamma Knife Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gamma Knife Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gamma Knife Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gamma Knife Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gamma Knife Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gamma Knife Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gamma Knife Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Gamma Knife Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Gamma Knife Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma Knife Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gamma Knife Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma Knife Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Gamma Knife Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Head Gamma Knife System
4.1.3 Body Gamma Knife
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414