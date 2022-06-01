Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) market was valued at 564.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 990.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemotherapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) include Merck, Teva Pharmaceutical, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical and Roche, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chemotherapy
Radiotherapy
Gene therapy
Molecular biotechnology
Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital & Clinic
ASCs
Others
Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Merck
Teva Pharmaceutical
Arbor Pharmaceuticals
Sun Pharmaceutical
Roche
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Players in Global Market
