Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices in Global, including the following market information:

Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powered Wheelchairs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices include Golden Technologies, Pride Mobility, Invacare, National Seating & Mobility, Numotion, 1800wheelchair, EZ Lite Cruiser, Shoprider and Medical Depot. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powered Wheelchairs

Power Operated Vehicle

Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

e-commerce

Direct Sales

Veteran Affairs

Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Golden Technologies

Pride Mobility

Invacare

National Seating & Mobility

Numotion

1800wheelchair

EZ Lite Cruiser

Shoprider

Medical Depot

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Companies

3.6

