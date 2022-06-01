Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices in Global, including the following market information:
Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powered Wheelchairs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices include Golden Technologies, Pride Mobility, Invacare, National Seating & Mobility, Numotion, 1800wheelchair, EZ Lite Cruiser, Shoprider and Medical Depot. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powered Wheelchairs
Power Operated Vehicle
Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail
e-commerce
Direct Sales
Veteran Affairs
Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Golden Technologies
Pride Mobility
Invacare
National Seating & Mobility
Numotion
1800wheelchair
EZ Lite Cruiser
Shoprider
Medical Depot
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131523/global-group-powered-mobility-devices-forecast-2022-2028-554
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Group 2 Powered Mobility Devices Companies
3.6
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414