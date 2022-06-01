Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Web & Cloud-based EDI Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) include GE Healthcare, McKesson, Cognizant, Allscripts, Siemens Healthineers, Optum, Schreiner Group, The SSI Group and Waystar and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Web & Cloud-based EDI
EDI Value Added Network
Direct EDI
Mobile EDI
Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Healthcare Payers
Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Industries
Healthcare Providers
Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Healthcare
McKesson
Cognizant
Allscripts
Siemens Healthineers
Optum
Schreiner Group
The SSI Group
Waystar
Experian
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Product Type
