Air Conditioners Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Conditioners in global, including the following market information:
Global Air Conditioners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Air Conditioners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Air Conditioners companies in 2021 (%)
The global Air Conditioners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Light Commercial Air Conditioners Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Air Conditioners include Daikin, Gree, Midea, Carrier, Mitsubishi Electric, DeLonghi, Airart, Electrolux and Olimpia Splendid, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Air Conditioners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Conditioners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Conditioners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Light Commercial Air Conditioners
VRF, Chillers
Global Air Conditioners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Conditioners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Air Conditioners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Conditioners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Air Conditioners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Air Conditioners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Air Conditioners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Air Conditioners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Daikin
Gree
Midea
Carrier
Mitsubishi Electric
DeLonghi
Airart
Electrolux
Olimpia Splendid
LG
Haier
Suntec
Whirlpool
NewAir
Whynter
Panasonic
Aux
Chigo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Air Conditioners Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Air Conditioners Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Air Conditioners Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Air Conditioners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Air Conditioners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Air Conditioners Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Air Conditioners Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Air Conditioners Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Air Conditioners Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Air Conditioners Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Air Conditioners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Conditioners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Air Conditioners Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Conditioners Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Conditioners Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Conditioners Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Air Conditioners Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
