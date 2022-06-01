Air Conditioners Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Conditioners in global, including the following market information:

Global Air Conditioners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air Conditioners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Air Conditioners companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air Conditioners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Light Commercial Air Conditioners Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Conditioners include Daikin, Gree, Midea, Carrier, Mitsubishi Electric, DeLonghi, Airart, Electrolux and Olimpia Splendid, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Air Conditioners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Conditioners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Conditioners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Light Commercial Air Conditioners

VRF, Chillers

Global Air Conditioners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Conditioners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Air Conditioners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Conditioners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Conditioners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Conditioners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air Conditioners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Air Conditioners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daikin

Gree

Midea

Carrier

Mitsubishi Electric

DeLonghi

Airart

Electrolux

Olimpia Splendid

LG

Haier

Suntec

Whirlpool

NewAir

Whynter

Panasonic

Aux

Chigo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Conditioners Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Air Conditioners Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Air Conditioners Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Air Conditioners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Air Conditioners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Air Conditioners Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air Conditioners Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Air Conditioners Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Air Conditioners Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Air Conditioners Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Air Conditioners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Conditioners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Air Conditioners Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Conditioners Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Conditioners Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Conditioners Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Air Conditioners Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

