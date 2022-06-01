Traffic Simulation Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Traffic simulation or the simulation of transportation systems is the mathematical modeling of transportation systems (e.g., freeway junctions, arterial routes, roundabouts, downtown grid systems, etc.) through the application of computer software to better help plan, design, and operate transportation systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Traffic Simulation Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Traffic Simulation Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Traffic Simulation Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Microscopic Simulation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Traffic Simulation Systems include AnyLogic, INCONTROL, ITS, Emulogix, Adacel, Nexus Telecom, Fujitsu, FlexSim and Aimsun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Traffic Simulation Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Traffic Simulation Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Traffic Simulation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Microscopic Simulation

Mesoscopic Simulation

Macroscopic Simulation

Traffic Planning Simulation

Global Traffic Simulation Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Traffic Simulation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rail Transportation

Roadway and Ground Transportation

Maritime and Air Transportation

Global Traffic Simulation Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Traffic Simulation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Traffic Simulation Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Traffic Simulation Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AnyLogic

INCONTROL

ITS

Emulogix

Adacel

Nexus Telecom

Fujitsu

FlexSim

Aimsun

PTV Group

Simio

Transoft

Trafficware

ATRiCS

INRO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Traffic Simulation Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Traffic Simulation Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Traffic Simulation Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Traffic Simulation Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Traffic Simulation Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Traffic Simulation Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Traffic Simulation Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Traffic Simulation Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Traffic Simulation Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Traffic Simulation Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traffic Simulation Systems Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Traffic Simulation Systems Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traffic Simulation Systems Companies

