Global Tile Backer Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Tile Backer market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tile Backer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Tile Backer market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2330.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2906.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Cement Backer Board accounting for % of the Tile Backer global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Residential was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Tile Backer Scope and Market Size

Tile Backer market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tile Backer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Tile Backer market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Cement Backer Board

Gypsum Backer Board

Foam Tile Backer Boards

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

By Company

James Hardie

Georgia-Pacific

Knauf

Saint-Gobain

National Gypsum

Johns Manville

Allura

Schluter

Custom Building Products

WEDI

Laticrete

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Tile Backercompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

