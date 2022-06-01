Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1793.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2411.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Coulomb Type accounting for % of the Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Sale Channel, Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Scope and Market Size

Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Coulomb Type

Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) Type

Segment by Sale Channel

Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers

Wafer Suppliers

By Company

SHINKO

TOTO

Creative Technology Corporation

Kyocera

NGK Insulators, Ltd.

NTK CERATEC

Tsukuba Seiko

Applied Materials

II-VI M Cubed

Lam Research

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs)companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Coulomb Type

2.1.2 Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) Type

2.2 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Sale Channel

3.1 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Segment by Sale Channel

3.1.1 Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers

3.1.2 Wafer Suppliers

3.2 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size by Sale Channel

3.2.1 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales in Value, by Sale Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales in Volume, by Sale Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sale Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size by Sale Channel

3.3.1 United States Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales in Value, by Sale Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales in Volume, by Sale Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sale Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SHINKO

7.1.1 SHINKO Corporation Information

7.1.2 SHINKO Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 SHINKO Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 SHINKO Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Products Offered

7.1.5 SHINKO Recent Development

7.2 TOTO

7.2.1 TOTO Corporation Information

7.2.2 TOTO Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 TOTO Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 TOTO Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Products Offered

7.2.5 TOTO Recent Development

7.3 Creative Technology Corporation

7.3.1 Creative Technology Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Creative Technology Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Creative Technology Corporation Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Creative Technology Corporation Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Products Offered

7.3.5 Creative Technology Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Kyocera

7.4.1 Kyocera Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kyocera Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kyocera Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kyocera Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Products Offered

7.4.5 Kyocera Recent Development

7.5 NGK Insulators, Ltd.

7.5.1 NGK Insulators, Ltd. Corporation Information

7.5.2 NGK Insulators, Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 NGK Insulators, Ltd. Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 NGK Insulators, Ltd. Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Products Offered

7.5.5 NGK Insulators, Ltd. Recent Development

7.6 NTK CERATEC

7.6.1 NTK CERATEC Corporation Information

7.6.2 NTK CERATEC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 NTK CERATEC Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 NTK CERATEC Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Products Offered

7.6.5 NTK CERATEC Recent Development

7.7 Tsukuba Seiko

7.7.1 Tsukuba Seiko Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tsukuba Seiko Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Tsukuba Seiko Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Tsukuba Seiko Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Products Offered

7.7.5 Tsukuba Seiko Recent Development

7.8 Applied Materials

7.8.1 Applied Materials Corporation Information

7.8.2 Applied Materials Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Applied Materials Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Applied Materials Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Products Offered

7.8.5 Applied Materials Recent Development

7.9 II-VI M Cubed

7.9.1 II-VI M Cubed Corporation Information

7.9.2 II-VI M Cubed Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 II-VI M Cubed Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 II-VI M Cubed Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Products Offered

7.9.5 II-VI M Cubed Recent Development

7.10 Lam Research

7.10.1 Lam Research Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lam Research Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Lam Research Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Lam Research Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Products Offered

7.10.5 Lam Research Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Distributors

8.3 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Distributors

8.5 Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

