Alternative Sports Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alternative Sports Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Alternative Sports Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Alternative Sports Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Alternative Sports Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alternative Sports Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Outdoor sports Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alternative Sports Equipment include Black Diamond Equipment, Tecnica Group, Cannondale Bicycle, Boardriders, Johnson Outdoors, Skis Rossignol, Salomon S.A.S., K2 Sports and Sk8factory and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alternative Sports Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alternative Sports Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Alternative Sports Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Outdoor sports
Indoor sports
Global Alternative Sports Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Alternative Sports Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Skating
Surfing
Mountain Biking
Archery Snowboarding
Global Alternative Sports Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Alternative Sports Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alternative Sports Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alternative Sports Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Alternative Sports Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Alternative Sports Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Black Diamond Equipment
Tecnica Group
Cannondale Bicycle
Boardriders
Johnson Outdoors
Skis Rossignol
Salomon S.A.S.
K2 Sports
Sk8factory
Confluence Outdoor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alternative Sports Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alternative Sports Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alternative Sports Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alternative Sports Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alternative Sports Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alternative Sports Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alternative Sports Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alternative Sports Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alternative Sports Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alternative Sports Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alternative Sports Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alternative Sports Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alternative Sports Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alternative Sports Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alternative Sports Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
