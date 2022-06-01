Global HEPA Filter Membranes Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States HEPA Filter Membranes market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HEPA Filter Membranes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global HEPA Filter Membranes market size is estimated to be worth US$ 525.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 754.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, PTFE Membrane accounting for % of the HEPA Filter Membranes global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Residential was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global HEPA Filter Membranes Scope and Market Size

HEPA Filter Membranes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HEPA Filter Membranes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the HEPA Filter Membranes market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163489/hepa-filter-membranes

Segment by Type

PTFE Membrane

Microglass Membrane

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Company

Parker Hannifin

AAF Flanders

Nitto Denko

GORE

Camfil

Donaldson

Lydall

Sumitomo

Cobetter

Ningbo Changqi Porous Membrane

Micro-On

Ebraco Filtration

The report on the Marine Soft-Sided Coolers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> HEPA Filter Membranescompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 HEPA Filter Membranes Product Introduction

1.2 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States HEPA Filter Membranes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States HEPA Filter Membranes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States HEPA Filter Membranes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 HEPA Filter Membranes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States HEPA Filter Membranes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of HEPA Filter Membranes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 HEPA Filter Membranes Market Dynamics

1.5.1 HEPA Filter Membranes Industry Trends

1.5.2 HEPA Filter Membranes Market Drivers

1.5.3 HEPA Filter Membranes Market Challenges

1.5.4 HEPA Filter Membranes Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 HEPA Filter Membranes Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PTFE Membrane

2.1.2 Microglass Membrane

2.2 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States HEPA Filter Membranes Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States HEPA Filter Membranes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States HEPA Filter Membranes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States HEPA Filter Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 HEPA Filter Membranes Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.1.3 Industrial

3.2 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States HEPA Filter Membranes Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States HEPA Filter Membranes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States HEPA Filter Membranes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States HEPA Filter Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global HEPA Filter Membranes Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 HEPA Filter Membranes Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of HEPA Filter Membranes in 2021

4.2.3 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers HEPA Filter Membranes Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into HEPA Filter Membranes Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States HEPA Filter Membranes Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top HEPA Filter Membranes Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States HEPA Filter Membranes Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States HEPA Filter Membranes Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global HEPA Filter Membranes Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America HEPA Filter Membranes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America HEPA Filter Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific HEPA Filter Membranes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific HEPA Filter Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe HEPA Filter Membranes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe HEPA Filter Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America HEPA Filter Membranes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America HEPA Filter Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa HEPA Filter Membranes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa HEPA Filter Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Parker Hannifin

7.1.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

7.1.2 Parker Hannifin Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Parker Hannifin HEPA Filter Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Parker Hannifin HEPA Filter Membranes Products Offered

7.1.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

7.2 AAF Flanders

7.2.1 AAF Flanders Corporation Information

7.2.2 AAF Flanders Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 AAF Flanders HEPA Filter Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 AAF Flanders HEPA Filter Membranes Products Offered

7.2.5 AAF Flanders Recent Development

7.3 Nitto Denko

7.3.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nitto Denko Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Nitto Denko HEPA Filter Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Nitto Denko HEPA Filter Membranes Products Offered

7.3.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

7.4 GORE

7.4.1 GORE Corporation Information

7.4.2 GORE Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 GORE HEPA Filter Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 GORE HEPA Filter Membranes Products Offered

7.4.5 GORE Recent Development

7.5 Camfil

7.5.1 Camfil Corporation Information

7.5.2 Camfil Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Camfil HEPA Filter Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Camfil HEPA Filter Membranes Products Offered

7.5.5 Camfil Recent Development

7.6 Donaldson

7.6.1 Donaldson Corporation Information

7.6.2 Donaldson Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Donaldson HEPA Filter Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Donaldson HEPA Filter Membranes Products Offered

7.6.5 Donaldson Recent Development

7.7 Lydall

7.7.1 Lydall Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lydall Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Lydall HEPA Filter Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Lydall HEPA Filter Membranes Products Offered

7.7.5 Lydall Recent Development

7.8 Sumitomo

7.8.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sumitomo HEPA Filter Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sumitomo HEPA Filter Membranes Products Offered

7.8.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

7.9 Cobetter

7.9.1 Cobetter Corporation Information

7.9.2 Cobetter Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Cobetter HEPA Filter Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Cobetter HEPA Filter Membranes Products Offered

7.9.5 Cobetter Recent Development

7.10 Ningbo Changqi Porous Membrane

7.10.1 Ningbo Changqi Porous Membrane Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ningbo Changqi Porous Membrane Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ningbo Changqi Porous Membrane HEPA Filter Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ningbo Changqi Porous Membrane HEPA Filter Membranes Products Offered

7.10.5 Ningbo Changqi Porous Membrane Recent Development

7.11 Micro-On

7.11.1 Micro-On Corporation Information

7.11.2 Micro-On Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Micro-On HEPA Filter Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Micro-On HEPA Filter Membranes Products Offered

7.11.5 Micro-On Recent Development

7.12 Ebraco Filtration

7.12.1 Ebraco Filtration Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ebraco Filtration Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ebraco Filtration HEPA Filter Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ebraco Filtration Products Offered

7.12.5 Ebraco Filtration Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 HEPA Filter Membranes Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 HEPA Filter Membranes Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 HEPA Filter Membranes Distributors

8.3 HEPA Filter Membranes Production Mode & Process

8.4 HEPA Filter Membranes Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 HEPA Filter Membranes Sales Channels

8.4.2 HEPA Filter Membranes Distributors

8.5 HEPA Filter Membranes Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163489/hepa-filter-membranes

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com