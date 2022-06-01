Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Handheld

Desktop

Mobile

Segment by Application

Machinery Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Infrastructure Industry

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Gould-Bass

Magnaflux

Parker Research Corporation

Katex

Electronic & Engineering Company

Oceanscan

Mitech

Huatec Group

CHiNDT(Crackcheck)

Raytech

Callington Haven

Novotest

Nihon Denji Sokki co ltd

TMTeck

Karl Deutsch

Intertek

PROMAG NDT

Blue Star

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Product Introduction

1.2 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Industry Trends

1.5.2 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Drivers

1.5.3 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Challenges

1.5.4 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Handheld

2.1.2 Desktop

2.1.3 Mobile

2.2 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Machinery Manufacturing

3.1.2 Oil & Gas

3.1.3 Energy & Power

3.1.4 Aerospace & Defense

3.1.5 Automotive & Transportation

3.1.6 Infrastructure Industry

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units in 2021

4.2.3 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Gould-Bass

7.1.1 Gould-Bass Corporation Information

7.1.2 Gould-Bass Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Gould-Bass Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Gould-Bass Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Products Offered

7.1.5 Gould-Bass Recent Development

7.2 Magnaflux

7.2.1 Magnaflux Corporation Information

7.2.2 Magnaflux Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Magnaflux Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Magnaflux Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Products Offered

7.2.5 Magnaflux Recent Development

7.3 Parker Research Corporation

7.3.1 Parker Research Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Parker Research Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Parker Research Corporation Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Parker Research Corporation Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Products Offered

7.3.5 Parker Research Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Katex

7.4.1 Katex Corporation Information

7.4.2 Katex Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Katex Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Katex Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Products Offered

7.4.5 Katex Recent Development

7.5 Electronic & Engineering Company

7.5.1 Electronic & Engineering Company Corporation Information

7.5.2 Electronic & Engineering Company Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Electronic & Engineering Company Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Electronic & Engineering Company Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Products Offered

7.5.5 Electronic & Engineering Company Recent Development

7.6 Oceanscan

7.6.1 Oceanscan Corporation Information

7.6.2 Oceanscan Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Oceanscan Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Oceanscan Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Products Offered

7.6.5 Oceanscan Recent Development

7.7 Mitech

7.7.1 Mitech Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mitech Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mitech Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mitech Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Products Offered

7.7.5 Mitech Recent Development

7.8 Huatec Group

7.8.1 Huatec Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Huatec Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Huatec Group Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Huatec Group Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Products Offered

7.8.5 Huatec Group Recent Development

7.9 CHiNDT(Crackcheck)

7.9.1 CHiNDT(Crackcheck) Corporation Information

7.9.2 CHiNDT(Crackcheck) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 CHiNDT(Crackcheck) Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 CHiNDT(Crackcheck) Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Products Offered

7.9.5 CHiNDT(Crackcheck) Recent Development

7.10 Raytech

7.10.1 Raytech Corporation Information

7.10.2 Raytech Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Raytech Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Raytech Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Products Offered

7.10.5 Raytech Recent Development

7.11 Callington Haven

7.11.1 Callington Haven Corporation Information

7.11.2 Callington Haven Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Callington Haven Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Callington Haven Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Products Offered

7.11.5 Callington Haven Recent Development

7.12 Novotest

7.12.1 Novotest Corporation Information

7.12.2 Novotest Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Novotest Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Novotest Products Offered

7.12.5 Novotest Recent Development

7.13 Nihon Denji Sokki co ltd

7.13.1 Nihon Denji Sokki co ltd Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nihon Denji Sokki co ltd Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Nihon Denji Sokki co ltd Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Nihon Denji Sokki co ltd Products Offered

7.13.5 Nihon Denji Sokki co ltd Recent Development

7.14 TMTeck

7.14.1 TMTeck Corporation Information

7.14.2 TMTeck Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 TMTeck Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 TMTeck Products Offered

7.14.5 TMTeck Recent Development

7.15 Karl Deutsch

7.15.1 Karl Deutsch Corporation Information

7.15.2 Karl Deutsch Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Karl Deutsch Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Karl Deutsch Products Offered

7.15.5 Karl Deutsch Recent Development

7.16 Intertek

7.16.1 Intertek Corporation Information

7.16.2 Intertek Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Intertek Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Intertek Products Offered

7.16.5 Intertek Recent Development

7.17 PROMAG NDT

7.17.1 PROMAG NDT Corporation Information

7.17.2 PROMAG NDT Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 PROMAG NDT Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 PROMAG NDT Products Offered

7.17.5 PROMAG NDT Recent Development

7.18 Blue Star

7.18.1 Blue Star Corporation Information

7.18.2 Blue Star Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Blue Star Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Blue Star Products Offered

7.18.5 Blue Star Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Distributors

8.3 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Production Mode & Process

8.4 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Sales Channels

8.4.2 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Distributors

8.5 Portable Magnetic Particle Inspection Units Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

