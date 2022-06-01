Retail Loyalty Program Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Retail Loyalty Program market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Retail Loyalty Program market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Retail Loyalty Program market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Points-based Loyalty Programs

Tier-based Loyalty Programs

Subscription-based Loyalty Programs

Others

Segment by Application

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

FIS Corporate

Maritz

IBM

TIBCO Software

Hitachi-solutions

Oracle Corporation

Aimia

Comarch

Exchange Solutions

Creatio

Customer Portfolios

Antavo

SAP

Epsilon Data Management LLC

Kobie Marketing Inc.

BREIRLEY+PARTNERS

Fivestars

ICF Next

Lacek Group

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Retail Loyalty Program consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Retail Loyalty Program market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Retail Loyalty Program manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Retail Loyalty Program with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Retail Loyalty Program submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Retail Loyalty Program companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Retail Loyalty Program Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Retail Loyalty Program Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Retail Loyalty Program Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Retail Loyalty Program Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Retail Loyalty Program Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Retail Loyalty Program in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Retail Loyalty Program Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Retail Loyalty Program Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Retail Loyalty Program Industry Trends

1.4.2 Retail Loyalty Program Market Drivers

1.4.3 Retail Loyalty Program Market Challenges

1.4.4 Retail Loyalty Program Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Retail Loyalty Program by Type

2.1 Retail Loyalty Program Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Points-based Loyalty Programs

2.1.2 Tier-based Loyalty Programs

2.1.3 Subscription-based Loyalty Programs

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Retail Loyalty Program Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Retail Loyalty Program Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Retail Loyalty Program Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Retail Loyalty Program Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Retail Loyalty Program by Application

3.1 Retail Loyalty Program Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Small and Medium Enterprise

3.1.2 Large Enterprise

3.2 Global Retail Loyalty Program Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Retail Loyalty Program Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Retail Loyalty Program Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Retail Loyalty Program Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Retail Loyalty Program Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Retail Loyalty Program Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Retail Loyalty Program Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Retail Loyalty Program Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Retail Loyalty Program Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Retail Loyalty Program Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Retail Loyalty Program in 2021

4.2.3 Global Retail Loyalty Program Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Retail Loyalty Program Headquarters, Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Retail Loyalty Program Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Retail Loyalty Program Companies Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Retail Loyalty Program Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Retail Loyalty Program Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Retail Loyalty Program Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Retail Loyalty Program Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Retail Loyalty Program Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Retail Loyalty Program Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Retail Loyalty Program Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Retail Loyalty Program Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Retail Loyalty Program Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Retail Loyalty Program Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Retail Loyalty Program Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Retail Loyalty Program Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Retail Loyalty Program Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Retail Loyalty Program Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Retail Loyalty Program Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Retail Loyalty Program Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Retail Loyalty Program Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Retail Loyalty Program Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Retail Loyalty Program Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 FIS Corporate

7.1.1 FIS Corporate Company Details

7.1.2 FIS Corporate Business Overview

7.1.3 FIS Corporate Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.1.4 FIS Corporate Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 FIS Corporate Recent Development

7.2 Maritz

7.2.1 Maritz Company Details

7.2.2 Maritz Business Overview

7.2.3 Maritz Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.2.4 Maritz Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Maritz Recent Development

7.3 IBM

7.3.1 IBM Company Details

7.3.2 IBM Business Overview

7.3.3 IBM Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.3.4 IBM Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 IBM Recent Development

7.4 TIBCO Software

7.4.1 TIBCO Software Company Details

7.4.2 TIBCO Software Business Overview

7.4.3 TIBCO Software Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.4.4 TIBCO Software Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 TIBCO Software Recent Development

7.5 Hitachi-solutions

7.5.1 Hitachi-solutions Company Details

7.5.2 Hitachi-solutions Business Overview

7.5.3 Hitachi-solutions Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.5.4 Hitachi-solutions Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Hitachi-solutions Recent Development

7.6 Oracle Corporation

7.6.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

7.6.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview

7.6.3 Oracle Corporation Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.6.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Aimia

7.7.1 Aimia Company Details

7.7.2 Aimia Business Overview

7.7.3 Aimia Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.7.4 Aimia Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Aimia Recent Development

7.8 Comarch

7.8.1 Comarch Company Details

7.8.2 Comarch Business Overview

7.8.3 Comarch Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.8.4 Comarch Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Comarch Recent Development

7.9 Exchange Solutions

7.9.1 Exchange Solutions Company Details

7.9.2 Exchange Solutions Business Overview

7.9.3 Exchange Solutions Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.9.4 Exchange Solutions Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Exchange Solutions Recent Development

7.10 Creatio

7.10.1 Creatio Company Details

7.10.2 Creatio Business Overview

7.10.3 Creatio Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.10.4 Creatio Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Creatio Recent Development

7.11 Customer Portfolios

7.11.1 Customer Portfolios Company Details

7.11.2 Customer Portfolios Business Overview

7.11.3 Customer Portfolios Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.11.4 Customer Portfolios Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Customer Portfolios Recent Development

7.12 Antavo

7.12.1 Antavo Company Details

7.12.2 Antavo Business Overview

7.12.3 Antavo Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.12.4 Antavo Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Antavo Recent Development

7.13 SAP

7.13.1 SAP Company Details

7.13.2 SAP Business Overview

7.13.3 SAP Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.13.4 SAP Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 SAP Recent Development

7.14 Epsilon Data Management LLC

7.14.1 Epsilon Data Management LLC Company Details

7.14.2 Epsilon Data Management LLC Business Overview

7.14.3 Epsilon Data Management LLC Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.14.4 Epsilon Data Management LLC Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Epsilon Data Management LLC Recent Development

7.15 Kobie Marketing Inc.

7.15.1 Kobie Marketing Inc. Company Details

7.15.2 Kobie Marketing Inc. Business Overview

7.15.3 Kobie Marketing Inc. Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.15.4 Kobie Marketing Inc. Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Kobie Marketing Inc. Recent Development

7.16 BREIRLEY+PARTNERS

7.16.1 BREIRLEY+PARTNERS Company Details

7.16.2 BREIRLEY+PARTNERS Business Overview

7.16.3 BREIRLEY+PARTNERS Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.16.4 BREIRLEY+PARTNERS Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 BREIRLEY+PARTNERS Recent Development

7.17 Fivestars

7.17.1 Fivestars Company Details

7.17.2 Fivestars Business Overview

7.17.3 Fivestars Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.17.4 Fivestars Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Fivestars Recent Development

7.18 ICF Next

7.18.1 ICF Next Company Details

7.18.2 ICF Next Business Overview

7.18.3 ICF Next Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.18.4 ICF Next Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 ICF Next Recent Development

7.19 Lacek Group

7.19.1 Lacek Group Company Details

7.19.2 Lacek Group Business Overview

7.19.3 Lacek Group Retail Loyalty Program Introduction

7.19.4 Lacek Group Revenue in Retail Loyalty Program Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Lacek Group Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

