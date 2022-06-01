Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Segment by Type

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN)

Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN)

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Segment by Application

Hospital

Home

The report on the Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Eurofarma

Corporacion De Laboratorios Farmaceuticos

Baxter International Inc.

Kelun Pharma

Braun

Fresenius

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Pfizer (Hospira)

Ostuka Pharmaceutical

Laboratorios Biogalenic

Laboratorios Finlay

Grifols International

Fresenius Kabi

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Eurofarma

7.1.1 Eurofarma Company Details

7.1.2 Eurofarma Business Overview

7.1.3 Eurofarma Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Introduction

7.1.4 Eurofarma Revenue in Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Eurofarma Recent Development

7.2 Corporacion De Laboratorios Farmaceuticos

7.2.1 Corporacion De Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Company Details

7.2.2 Corporacion De Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Business Overview

7.2.3 Corporacion De Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Introduction

7.2.4 Corporacion De Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Revenue in Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Corporacion De Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Recent Development

7.3 Baxter International Inc.

7.3.1 Baxter International Inc. Company Details

7.3.2 Baxter International Inc. Business Overview

7.3.3 Baxter International Inc. Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Introduction

7.3.4 Baxter International Inc. Revenue in Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Baxter International Inc. Recent Development

7.4 Kelun Pharma

7.4.1 Kelun Pharma Company Details

7.4.2 Kelun Pharma Business Overview

7.4.3 Kelun Pharma Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Introduction

7.4.4 Kelun Pharma Revenue in Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Kelun Pharma Recent Development

7.5 B. Braun

7.5.1 B. Braun Company Details

7.5.2 B. Braun Business Overview

7.5.3 B. Braun Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Introduction

7.5.4 B. Braun Revenue in Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 B. Braun Recent Development

7.6 Fresenius

7.6.1 Fresenius Company Details

7.6.2 Fresenius Business Overview

7.6.3 Fresenius Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Introduction

7.6.4 Fresenius Revenue in Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Fresenius Recent Development

7.7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

7.7.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Details

7.7.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Business Overview

7.7.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Introduction

7.7.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Revenue in Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Recent Development

7.8 Pfizer (Hospira)

7.8.1 Pfizer (Hospira) Company Details

7.8.2 Pfizer (Hospira) Business Overview

7.8.3 Pfizer (Hospira) Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Introduction

7.8.4 Pfizer (Hospira) Revenue in Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Pfizer (Hospira) Recent Development

7.9 Ostuka Pharmaceutical

7.9.1 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Company Details

7.9.2 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Business Overview

7.9.3 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Introduction

7.9.4 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Revenue in Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.10 Laboratorios Biogalenic

7.10.1 Laboratorios Biogalenic Company Details

7.10.2 Laboratorios Biogalenic Business Overview

7.10.3 Laboratorios Biogalenic Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Introduction

7.10.4 Laboratorios Biogalenic Revenue in Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Laboratorios Biogalenic Recent Development

7.11 Laboratorios Finlay

7.11.1 Laboratorios Finlay Company Details

7.11.2 Laboratorios Finlay Business Overview

7.11.3 Laboratorios Finlay Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Introduction

7.11.4 Laboratorios Finlay Revenue in Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Laboratorios Finlay Recent Development

7.12 Grifols International

7.12.1 Grifols International Company Details

7.12.2 Grifols International Business Overview

7.12.3 Grifols International Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Introduction

7.12.4 Grifols International Revenue in Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Grifols International Recent Development

7.13 Fresenius Kabi

7.13.1 Fresenius Kabi Company Details

7.13.2 Fresenius Kabi Business Overview

7.13.3 Fresenius Kabi Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Introduction

7.13.4 Fresenius Kabi Revenue in Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Fresenius Kabi Recent Development

7.14 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical

7.14.1 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Company Details

7.14.2 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Business Overview

7.14.3 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Introduction

7.14.4 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Revenue in Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Recent Development

