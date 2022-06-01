Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Portable Mobile Air Conditioner market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Portable Mobile Air Conditioner market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Small 1 HP Single Cold

1 HP Single Cold

Large 1 HP Single Cold

1.5 HP Single Cold

Small 2 HP Cold and Warm

Segment by Sales Channel

Online Sales

Offline Sales

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Whirlpool

SENSEGENE

DAIKIN

GREE

Midea

Haier

Hisense

TCL

Chigo

Oli

Aux

Eurgeen

JSH

KONKA

Shinco

Changhong

TER

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Portable Mobile Air Conditioner market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Portable Mobile Air Conditioner with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Portable Mobile Air Conditioner submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Portable Mobile Air Conditioner companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Product Introduction

1.2 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Portable Mobile Air Conditioner in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Industry Trends

1.5.2 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Drivers

1.5.3 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Challenges

1.5.4 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Small 1 HP Single Cold

2.1.2 1 HP Single Cold

2.1.3 Large 1 HP Single Cold

2.1.4 1.5 HP Single Cold

2.1.5 Small 2 HP Cold and Warm

2.2 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Sales Channel

3.1 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Segment by Sales Channel

3.1.1 Online Sales

3.1.2 Offline Sales

3.2 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Size by Sales Channel

3.2.1 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales in Value, by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales in Volume, by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Size by Sales Channel

3.3.1 United States Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales in Value, by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales in Volume, by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Portable Mobile Air Conditioner in 2021

4.2.3 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Whirlpool

7.1.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

7.1.2 Whirlpool Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Whirlpool Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Whirlpool Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Products Offered

7.1.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

7.2 SENSEGENE

7.2.1 SENSEGENE Corporation Information

7.2.2 SENSEGENE Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SENSEGENE Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SENSEGENE Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Products Offered

7.2.5 SENSEGENE Recent Development

7.3 DAIKIN

7.3.1 DAIKIN Corporation Information

7.3.2 DAIKIN Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 DAIKIN Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 DAIKIN Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Products Offered

7.3.5 DAIKIN Recent Development

7.4 GREE

7.4.1 GREE Corporation Information

7.4.2 GREE Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 GREE Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 GREE Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Products Offered

7.4.5 GREE Recent Development

7.5 Midea

7.5.1 Midea Corporation Information

7.5.2 Midea Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Midea Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Midea Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Products Offered

7.5.5 Midea Recent Development

7.6 Haier

7.6.1 Haier Corporation Information

7.6.2 Haier Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Haier Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Haier Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Products Offered

7.6.5 Haier Recent Development

7.7 Hisense

7.7.1 Hisense Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hisense Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hisense Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hisense Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Products Offered

7.7.5 Hisense Recent Development

7.8 TCL

7.8.1 TCL Corporation Information

7.8.2 TCL Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 TCL Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 TCL Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Products Offered

7.8.5 TCL Recent Development

7.9 Chigo

7.9.1 Chigo Corporation Information

7.9.2 Chigo Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Chigo Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Chigo Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Products Offered

7.9.5 Chigo Recent Development

7.10 Oli

7.10.1 Oli Corporation Information

7.10.2 Oli Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Oli Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Oli Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Products Offered

7.10.5 Oli Recent Development

7.11 Aux

7.11.1 Aux Corporation Information

7.11.2 Aux Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Aux Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Aux Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Products Offered

7.11.5 Aux Recent Development

7.12 Eurgeen

7.12.1 Eurgeen Corporation Information

7.12.2 Eurgeen Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Eurgeen Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Eurgeen Products Offered

7.12.5 Eurgeen Recent Development

7.13 JSH

7.13.1 JSH Corporation Information

7.13.2 JSH Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 JSH Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 JSH Products Offered

7.13.5 JSH Recent Development

7.14 KONKA

7.14.1 KONKA Corporation Information

7.14.2 KONKA Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 KONKA Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 KONKA Products Offered

7.14.5 KONKA Recent Development

7.15 Shinco

7.15.1 Shinco Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shinco Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Shinco Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Shinco Products Offered

7.15.5 Shinco Recent Development

7.16 Changhong

7.16.1 Changhong Corporation Information

7.16.2 Changhong Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Changhong Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Changhong Products Offered

7.16.5 Changhong Recent Development

7.17 TER

7.17.1 TER Corporation Information

7.17.2 TER Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 TER Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 TER Products Offered

7.17.5 TER Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Distributors

8.3 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Production Mode & Process

8.4 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Sales Channels

8.4.2 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Distributors

8.5 Portable Mobile Air Conditioner Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359421/portable-mobile-air-conditioner

