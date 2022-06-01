Functional Toothpaste Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Functional Toothpaste market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Toothpaste market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Functional Toothpaste market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Whitening Type

Moth Proof Type

Gum Care Type

Segment by Application

Aldults

Children

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Colgate

GSK group

Crest

Procter & Gamble(P&G)

Unilever

Yunnan Baiyao

Weimeizi Industrial (Guangdong)

Chongqing Dengkang Oral Care Products

Guangzhou Qiancai Cosmetics

MAXAM

Nice Group

Hawley & Hazel Chemical

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Functional Toothpaste consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Functional Toothpaste market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Functional Toothpaste manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Functional Toothpaste with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Functional Toothpaste submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Functional Toothpaste companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Functional Toothpaste Product Introduction

1.2 Global Functional Toothpaste Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Functional Toothpaste Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Functional Toothpaste Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Functional Toothpaste Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Functional Toothpaste Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Functional Toothpaste Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Functional Toothpaste Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Functional Toothpaste in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Functional Toothpaste Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Functional Toothpaste Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Functional Toothpaste Industry Trends

1.5.2 Functional Toothpaste Market Drivers

1.5.3 Functional Toothpaste Market Challenges

1.5.4 Functional Toothpaste Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Functional Toothpaste Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Whitening Type

2.1.2 Moth Proof Type

2.1.3 Gum Care Type

2.2 Global Functional Toothpaste Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Functional Toothpaste Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Functional Toothpaste Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Functional Toothpaste Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Functional Toothpaste Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Functional Toothpaste Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Functional Toothpaste Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Functional Toothpaste Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Functional Toothpaste Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aldults

3.1.2 Children

3.2 Global Functional Toothpaste Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Functional Toothpaste Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Functional Toothpaste Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Functional Toothpaste Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Functional Toothpaste Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Functional Toothpaste Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Functional Toothpaste Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Functional Toothpaste Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Functional Toothpaste Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Functional Toothpaste Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Functional Toothpaste Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Functional Toothpaste Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Functional Toothpaste Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Functional Toothpaste Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Functional Toothpaste Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Functional Toothpaste Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Functional Toothpaste in 2021

4.2.3 Global Functional Toothpaste Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Functional Toothpaste Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Functional Toothpaste Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Functional Toothpaste Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Functional Toothpaste Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Functional Toothpaste Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Functional Toothpaste Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Functional Toothpaste Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Functional Toothpaste Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Functional Toothpaste Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Functional Toothpaste Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Functional Toothpaste Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Functional Toothpaste Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Functional Toothpaste Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Functional Toothpaste Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Functional Toothpaste Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Functional Toothpaste Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Functional Toothpaste Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Functional Toothpaste Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Toothpaste Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Toothpaste Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Functional Toothpaste Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Functional Toothpaste Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Functional Toothpaste Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Functional Toothpaste Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Toothpaste Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Toothpaste Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Colgate

7.1.1 Colgate Corporation Information

7.1.2 Colgate Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Colgate Functional Toothpaste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Colgate Functional Toothpaste Products Offered

7.1.5 Colgate Recent Development

7.2 GSK group

7.2.1 GSK group Corporation Information

7.2.2 GSK group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 GSK group Functional Toothpaste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 GSK group Functional Toothpaste Products Offered

7.2.5 GSK group Recent Development

7.3 Crest

7.3.1 Crest Corporation Information

7.3.2 Crest Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Crest Functional Toothpaste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Crest Functional Toothpaste Products Offered

7.3.5 Crest Recent Development

7.4 Procter & Gamble(P&G)

7.4.1 Procter & Gamble(P&G) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Procter & Gamble(P&G) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Procter & Gamble(P&G) Functional Toothpaste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Procter & Gamble(P&G) Functional Toothpaste Products Offered

7.4.5 Procter & Gamble(P&G) Recent Development

7.5 Unilever

7.5.1 Unilever Corporation Information

7.5.2 Unilever Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Unilever Functional Toothpaste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Unilever Functional Toothpaste Products Offered

7.5.5 Unilever Recent Development

7.6 Yunnan Baiyao

7.6.1 Yunnan Baiyao Corporation Information

7.6.2 Yunnan Baiyao Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Yunnan Baiyao Functional Toothpaste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Yunnan Baiyao Functional Toothpaste Products Offered

7.6.5 Yunnan Baiyao Recent Development

7.7 Weimeizi Industrial (Guangdong)

7.7.1 Weimeizi Industrial (Guangdong) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Weimeizi Industrial (Guangdong) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Weimeizi Industrial (Guangdong) Functional Toothpaste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Weimeizi Industrial (Guangdong) Functional Toothpaste Products Offered

7.7.5 Weimeizi Industrial (Guangdong) Recent Development

7.8 Chongqing Dengkang Oral Care Products

7.8.1 Chongqing Dengkang Oral Care Products Corporation Information

7.8.2 Chongqing Dengkang Oral Care Products Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Chongqing Dengkang Oral Care Products Functional Toothpaste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Chongqing Dengkang Oral Care Products Functional Toothpaste Products Offered

7.8.5 Chongqing Dengkang Oral Care Products Recent Development

7.9 Guangzhou Qiancai Cosmetics

7.9.1 Guangzhou Qiancai Cosmetics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Guangzhou Qiancai Cosmetics Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Guangzhou Qiancai Cosmetics Functional Toothpaste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Guangzhou Qiancai Cosmetics Functional Toothpaste Products Offered

7.9.5 Guangzhou Qiancai Cosmetics Recent Development

7.10 MAXAM

7.10.1 MAXAM Corporation Information

7.10.2 MAXAM Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 MAXAM Functional Toothpaste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 MAXAM Functional Toothpaste Products Offered

7.10.5 MAXAM Recent Development

7.11 Nice Group

7.11.1 Nice Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nice Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Nice Group Functional Toothpaste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Nice Group Functional Toothpaste Products Offered

7.11.5 Nice Group Recent Development

7.12 Hawley & Hazel Chemical

7.12.1 Hawley & Hazel Chemical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hawley & Hazel Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Hawley & Hazel Chemical Functional Toothpaste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hawley & Hazel Chemical Products Offered

7.12.5 Hawley & Hazel Chemical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Functional Toothpaste Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Functional Toothpaste Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Functional Toothpaste Distributors

8.3 Functional Toothpaste Production Mode & Process

8.4 Functional Toothpaste Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Functional Toothpaste Sales Channels

8.4.2 Functional Toothpaste Distributors

8.5 Functional Toothpaste Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

