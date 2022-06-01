Outdoor Sunglasses Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Outdoor Sunglasses market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Outdoor Sunglasses market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Outdoor Sunglasses market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359413/outdoor-sunglasses

Segment by Type

Resin Lenses

Glass Lenses

PC Lens

Other

Segment by Application

Men

Women

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Gentle Monster

Ray-Ban

BOLON

Prosun

Gucci

Dior

Armani

OAKLEY

PORTS

PORPOISE

Marcolin

Chengyi Optical (Xiamen)

Hua Guangming Glasses Manufacturing

Shenzhen Leo Optical

Xiamen Shenzhou Meijing Optical Technology

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Outdoor Sunglasses consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Outdoor Sunglasses market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Outdoor Sunglasses manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Outdoor Sunglasses with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Outdoor Sunglasses submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Outdoor Sunglasses companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Outdoor Sunglasses Product Introduction

1.2 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Outdoor Sunglasses Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Outdoor Sunglasses Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Outdoor Sunglasses Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Outdoor Sunglasses Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Outdoor Sunglasses in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Outdoor Sunglasses Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Outdoor Sunglasses Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Outdoor Sunglasses Industry Trends

1.5.2 Outdoor Sunglasses Market Drivers

1.5.3 Outdoor Sunglasses Market Challenges

1.5.4 Outdoor Sunglasses Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Outdoor Sunglasses Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Resin Lenses

2.1.2 Glass Lenses

2.1.3 PC Lens

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Outdoor Sunglasses Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Outdoor Sunglasses Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Outdoor Sunglasses Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Outdoor Sunglasses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Outdoor Sunglasses Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Men

3.1.2 Women

3.2 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Outdoor Sunglasses Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Outdoor Sunglasses Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Outdoor Sunglasses Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Outdoor Sunglasses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Outdoor Sunglasses Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Outdoor Sunglasses Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Outdoor Sunglasses in 2021

4.2.3 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Outdoor Sunglasses Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Sunglasses Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Outdoor Sunglasses Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Outdoor Sunglasses Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Outdoor Sunglasses Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Outdoor Sunglasses Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Outdoor Sunglasses Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Outdoor Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Outdoor Sunglasses Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Sunglasses Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Outdoor Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Outdoor Sunglasses Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Outdoor Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Outdoor Sunglasses Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Sunglasses Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Gentle Monster

7.1.1 Gentle Monster Corporation Information

7.1.2 Gentle Monster Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Gentle Monster Outdoor Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Gentle Monster Outdoor Sunglasses Products Offered

7.1.5 Gentle Monster Recent Development

7.2 Ray-Ban

7.2.1 Ray-Ban Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ray-Ban Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Ray-Ban Outdoor Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Ray-Ban Outdoor Sunglasses Products Offered

7.2.5 Ray-Ban Recent Development

7.3 BOLON

7.3.1 BOLON Corporation Information

7.3.2 BOLON Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BOLON Outdoor Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BOLON Outdoor Sunglasses Products Offered

7.3.5 BOLON Recent Development

7.4 Prosun

7.4.1 Prosun Corporation Information

7.4.2 Prosun Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Prosun Outdoor Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Prosun Outdoor Sunglasses Products Offered

7.4.5 Prosun Recent Development

7.5 Gucci

7.5.1 Gucci Corporation Information

7.5.2 Gucci Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Gucci Outdoor Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Gucci Outdoor Sunglasses Products Offered

7.5.5 Gucci Recent Development

7.6 Dior

7.6.1 Dior Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dior Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Dior Outdoor Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Dior Outdoor Sunglasses Products Offered

7.6.5 Dior Recent Development

7.7 Armani

7.7.1 Armani Corporation Information

7.7.2 Armani Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Armani Outdoor Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Armani Outdoor Sunglasses Products Offered

7.7.5 Armani Recent Development

7.8 OAKLEY

7.8.1 OAKLEY Corporation Information

7.8.2 OAKLEY Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 OAKLEY Outdoor Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 OAKLEY Outdoor Sunglasses Products Offered

7.8.5 OAKLEY Recent Development

7.9 PORTS

7.9.1 PORTS Corporation Information

7.9.2 PORTS Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 PORTS Outdoor Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 PORTS Outdoor Sunglasses Products Offered

7.9.5 PORTS Recent Development

7.10 PORPOISE

7.10.1 PORPOISE Corporation Information

7.10.2 PORPOISE Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 PORPOISE Outdoor Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 PORPOISE Outdoor Sunglasses Products Offered

7.10.5 PORPOISE Recent Development

7.11 Marcolin

7.11.1 Marcolin Corporation Information

7.11.2 Marcolin Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Marcolin Outdoor Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Marcolin Outdoor Sunglasses Products Offered

7.11.5 Marcolin Recent Development

7.12 Chengyi Optical (Xiamen)

7.12.1 Chengyi Optical (Xiamen) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Chengyi Optical (Xiamen) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Chengyi Optical (Xiamen) Outdoor Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Chengyi Optical (Xiamen) Products Offered

7.12.5 Chengyi Optical (Xiamen) Recent Development

7.13 Hua Guangming Glasses Manufacturing

7.13.1 Hua Guangming Glasses Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hua Guangming Glasses Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Hua Guangming Glasses Manufacturing Outdoor Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Hua Guangming Glasses Manufacturing Products Offered

7.13.5 Hua Guangming Glasses Manufacturing Recent Development

7.14 Shenzhen Leo Optical

7.14.1 Shenzhen Leo Optical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shenzhen Leo Optical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shenzhen Leo Optical Outdoor Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shenzhen Leo Optical Products Offered

7.14.5 Shenzhen Leo Optical Recent Development

7.15 Xiamen Shenzhou Meijing Optical Technology

7.15.1 Xiamen Shenzhou Meijing Optical Technology Corporation Information

7.15.2 Xiamen Shenzhou Meijing Optical Technology Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Xiamen Shenzhou Meijing Optical Technology Outdoor Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Xiamen Shenzhou Meijing Optical Technology Products Offered

7.15.5 Xiamen Shenzhou Meijing Optical Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Outdoor Sunglasses Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Outdoor Sunglasses Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Outdoor Sunglasses Distributors

8.3 Outdoor Sunglasses Production Mode & Process

8.4 Outdoor Sunglasses Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Outdoor Sunglasses Sales Channels

8.4.2 Outdoor Sunglasses Distributors

8.5 Outdoor Sunglasses Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359413/outdoor-sunglasses

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States