Global Figure Skating Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Figure Skating Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Figure Skating Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Figure Skating Equipment market size is estimated to be worth US$ 186 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 230 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, By Type, Figure Skate Boots accounting for % of the Figure Skating Equipment global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by End User, Recreational Ice Skating was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Figure Skating Equipment Scope and Market Size

Figure Skating Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Figure Skating Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment By Type

Figure Skate Boots

Figure Skate Blades

Figure Skates

Segment by End User

Recreational Ice Skating

Professional Ice Skating

By Company

Jackson Ultima Skates (GAM)

HD Sports(MK Blades, John Wilson)

Edea Skates

Risport Skates

Paramount Skates

SP-Teri

GRAF SKATES AG

Riedell Skates

Roces

American Athletic

Rollerblade

Winnwell

BAUER Hockey

Qiqihar Heilong International Ice and Snow Equipment



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report



Target Audience

> Figure Skating Equipmentcompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Figure Skating Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Figure Skating Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Figure Skating Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Figure Skating Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Figure Skating Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Figure Skating Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Figure Skating Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Figure Skating Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Figure Skating Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Figure Skating Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Figure Skating Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Figure Skating Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Figure Skating Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Figure Skating Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Figure Skating Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market By Type

2.1 Figure Skating Equipment Market Segment By Type

2.1.1 Figure Skate Boots

2.1.2 Figure Skate Blades

2.1.3 Figure Skates

2.2 Global Figure Skating Equipment Market Size By Type

2.2.1 Global Figure Skating Equipment Sales in Value, By Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Figure Skating Equipment Sales in Volume, By Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Figure Skating Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) By Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Figure Skating Equipment Market Size By Type

2.3.1 United States Figure Skating Equipment Sales in Value, By Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Figure Skating Equipment Sales in Volume, By Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Figure Skating Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) By Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by End User

3.1 Figure Skating Equipment Market Segment by End User

3.1.1 Recreational Ice Skating

3.1.2 Professional Ice Skating

3.2 Global Figure Skating Equipment Market Size by End User

3.2.1 Global Figure Skating Equipment Sales in Value, by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Figure Skating Equipment Sales in Volume, by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Figure Skating Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Figure Skating Equipment Market Size by End User

3.3.1 United States Figure Skating Equipment Sales in Value, by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Figure Skating Equipment Sales in Volume, by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Figure Skating Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Figure Skating Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Figure Skating Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Figure Skating Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Figure Skating Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Figure Skating Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Figure Skating Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Figure Skating Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Figure Skating Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Figure Skating Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Figure Skating Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Figure Skating Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Figure Skating Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Figure Skating Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Figure Skating Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Figure Skating Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Figure Skating Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Figure Skating Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Figure Skating Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Figure Skating Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Figure Skating Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Figure Skating Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Figure Skating Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Figure Skating Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Figure Skating Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Figure Skating Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Figure Skating Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Figure Skating Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Figure Skating Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Figure Skating Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Figure Skating Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Figure Skating Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Figure Skating Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Figure Skating Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Figure Skating Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Figure Skating Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Figure Skating Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Jackson Ultima Skates (GAM)

7.1.1 Jackson Ultima Skates (GAM) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Jackson Ultima Skates (GAM) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Jackson Ultima Skates (GAM) Figure Skating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Jackson Ultima Skates (GAM) Figure Skating Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Jackson Ultima Skates (GAM) Recent Development

7.2 HD Sports(MK Blades, John Wilson)

7.2.1 HD Sports(MK Blades, John Wilson) Corporation Information

7.2.2 HD Sports(MK Blades, John Wilson) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 HD Sports(MK Blades, John Wilson) Figure Skating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 HD Sports(MK Blades, John Wilson) Figure Skating Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 HD Sports(MK Blades, John Wilson) Recent Development

7.3 Edea Skates

7.3.1 Edea Skates Corporation Information

7.3.2 Edea Skates Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Edea Skates Figure Skating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Edea Skates Figure Skating Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Edea Skates Recent Development

7.4 Risport Skates

7.4.1 Risport Skates Corporation Information

7.4.2 Risport Skates Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Risport Skates Figure Skating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Risport Skates Figure Skating Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Risport Skates Recent Development

7.5 Paramount Skates

7.5.1 Paramount Skates Corporation Information

7.5.2 Paramount Skates Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Paramount Skates Figure Skating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Paramount Skates Figure Skating Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Paramount Skates Recent Development

7.6 SP-Teri

7.6.1 SP-Teri Corporation Information

7.6.2 SP-Teri Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SP-Teri Figure Skating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SP-Teri Figure Skating Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 SP-Teri Recent Development

7.7 GRAF SKATES AG

7.7.1 GRAF SKATES AG Corporation Information

7.7.2 GRAF SKATES AG Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 GRAF SKATES AG Figure Skating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 GRAF SKATES AG Figure Skating Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 GRAF SKATES AG Recent Development

7.8 Riedell Skates

7.8.1 Riedell Skates Corporation Information

7.8.2 Riedell Skates Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Riedell Skates Figure Skating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Riedell Skates Figure Skating Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Riedell Skates Recent Development

7.9 Roces

7.9.1 Roces Corporation Information

7.9.2 Roces Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Roces Figure Skating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Roces Figure Skating Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Roces Recent Development

7.10 American Athletic

7.10.1 American Athletic Corporation Information

7.10.2 American Athletic Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 American Athletic Figure Skating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 American Athletic Figure Skating Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 American Athletic Recent Development

7.11 Rollerblade

7.11.1 Rollerblade Corporation Information

7.11.2 Rollerblade Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Rollerblade Figure Skating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Rollerblade Figure Skating Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Rollerblade Recent Development

7.12 Winnwell

7.12.1 Winnwell Corporation Information

7.12.2 Winnwell Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Winnwell Figure Skating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Winnwell Products Offered

7.12.5 Winnwell Recent Development

7.13 BAUER Hockey

7.13.1 BAUER Hockey Corporation Information

7.13.2 BAUER Hockey Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 BAUER Hockey Figure Skating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 BAUER Hockey Products Offered

7.13.5 BAUER Hockey Recent Development

7.14 Qiqihar Heilong International Ice and Snow Equipment

7.14.1 Qiqihar Heilong International Ice and Snow Equipment Corporation Information

7.14.2 Qiqihar Heilong International Ice and Snow Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Qiqihar Heilong International Ice and Snow Equipment Figure Skating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Qiqihar Heilong International Ice and Snow Equipment Products Offered

7.14.5 Qiqihar Heilong International Ice and Snow Equipment Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Figure Skating Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Figure Skating Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Figure Skating Equipment Distributors

8.3 Figure Skating Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Figure Skating Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Figure Skating Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Figure Skating Equipment Distributors

8.5 Figure Skating Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

