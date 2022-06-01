Game Apps Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Game Apps market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Game Apps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Game Apps market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Entertainment

Education

Electronic Sports

Others

Segment by Application

Android

IOS

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Tencent

Nintendo

Activision Blizzard

Ubisoft

Electronic Arts Inc.

Games Inc. (Take-two Interactive)

Bethesda Softworks LLC

Zynga

Epic Games, Inc.

NetEase, Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. ( SoftBank Group)

Kabam Games Inc.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Atari

Bandai Namco

FarSight Studios

Taito

Game Circus

Backbone Entertainment

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Game Apps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Game Apps market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Game Apps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Game Apps with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Game Apps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Game Apps companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Game Apps Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Game Apps Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Game Apps Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Game Apps Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Game Apps Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Game Apps in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Game Apps Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Game Apps Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Game Apps Industry Trends

1.4.2 Game Apps Market Drivers

1.4.3 Game Apps Market Challenges

1.4.4 Game Apps Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Game Apps by Type

2.1 Game Apps Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Entertainment

2.1.2 Education

2.1.3 Electronic Sports

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Game Apps Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Game Apps Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Game Apps Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Game Apps Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Game Apps by Application

3.1 Game Apps Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Android

3.1.2 IOS

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Game Apps Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Game Apps Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Game Apps Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Game Apps Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Game Apps Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Game Apps Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Game Apps Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Game Apps Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Game Apps Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Game Apps Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Game Apps in 2021

4.2.3 Global Game Apps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Game Apps Headquarters, Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Game Apps Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Game Apps Companies Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Game Apps Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Game Apps Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Game Apps Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Game Apps Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Game Apps Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Game Apps Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Game Apps Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Game Apps Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Game Apps Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Game Apps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Game Apps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Game Apps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Game Apps Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Game Apps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Game Apps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Game Apps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Game Apps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Game Apps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Game Apps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tencent

7.1.1 Tencent Company Details

7.1.2 Tencent Business Overview

7.1.3 Tencent Game Apps Introduction

7.1.4 Tencent Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Tencent Recent Development

7.2 Nintendo

7.2.1 Nintendo Company Details

7.2.2 Nintendo Business Overview

7.2.3 Nintendo Game Apps Introduction

7.2.4 Nintendo Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Nintendo Recent Development

7.3 Activision Blizzard

7.3.1 Activision Blizzard Company Details

7.3.2 Activision Blizzard Business Overview

7.3.3 Activision Blizzard Game Apps Introduction

7.3.4 Activision Blizzard Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Activision Blizzard Recent Development

7.4 Ubisoft

7.4.1 Ubisoft Company Details

7.4.2 Ubisoft Business Overview

7.4.3 Ubisoft Game Apps Introduction

7.4.4 Ubisoft Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Ubisoft Recent Development

7.5 Electronic Arts Inc.

7.5.1 Electronic Arts Inc. Company Details

7.5.2 Electronic Arts Inc. Business Overview

7.5.3 Electronic Arts Inc. Game Apps Introduction

7.5.4 Electronic Arts Inc. Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Electronic Arts Inc. Recent Development

7.6 Games Inc. (Take-two Interactive)

7.6.1 Games Inc. (Take-two Interactive) Company Details

7.6.2 Games Inc. (Take-two Interactive) Business Overview

7.6.3 Games Inc. (Take-two Interactive) Game Apps Introduction

7.6.4 Games Inc. (Take-two Interactive) Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Games Inc. (Take-two Interactive) Recent Development

7.7 Bethesda Softworks LLC

7.7.1 Bethesda Softworks LLC Company Details

7.7.2 Bethesda Softworks LLC Business Overview

7.7.3 Bethesda Softworks LLC Game Apps Introduction

7.7.4 Bethesda Softworks LLC Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Bethesda Softworks LLC Recent Development

7.8 Zynga

7.8.1 Zynga Company Details

7.8.2 Zynga Business Overview

7.8.3 Zynga Game Apps Introduction

7.8.4 Zynga Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Zynga Recent Development

7.9 Epic Games, Inc.

7.9.1 Epic Games, Inc. Company Details

7.9.2 Epic Games, Inc. Business Overview

7.9.3 Epic Games, Inc. Game Apps Introduction

7.9.4 Epic Games, Inc. Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Epic Games, Inc. Recent Development

7.10 NetEase, Inc.

7.10.1 NetEase, Inc. Company Details

7.10.2 NetEase, Inc. Business Overview

7.10.3 NetEase, Inc. Game Apps Introduction

7.10.4 NetEase, Inc. Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 NetEase, Inc. Recent Development

7.11 GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. ( SoftBank Group)

7.11.1 GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. ( SoftBank Group) Company Details

7.11.2 GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. ( SoftBank Group) Business Overview

7.11.3 GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. ( SoftBank Group) Game Apps Introduction

7.11.4 GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. ( SoftBank Group) Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. ( SoftBank Group) Recent Development

7.12 Kabam Games Inc.

7.12.1 Kabam Games Inc. Company Details

7.12.2 Kabam Games Inc. Business Overview

7.12.3 Kabam Games Inc. Game Apps Introduction

7.12.4 Kabam Games Inc. Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Kabam Games Inc. Recent Development

7.13 Rovio Entertainment Corporation

7.13.1 Rovio Entertainment Corporation Company Details

7.13.2 Rovio Entertainment Corporation Business Overview

7.13.3 Rovio Entertainment Corporation Game Apps Introduction

7.13.4 Rovio Entertainment Corporation Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Rovio Entertainment Corporation Recent Development

7.14 Atari

7.14.1 Atari Company Details

7.14.2 Atari Business Overview

7.14.3 Atari Game Apps Introduction

7.14.4 Atari Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Atari Recent Development

7.15 Bandai Namco

7.15.1 Bandai Namco Company Details

7.15.2 Bandai Namco Business Overview

7.15.3 Bandai Namco Game Apps Introduction

7.15.4 Bandai Namco Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Bandai Namco Recent Development

7.16 FarSight Studios

7.16.1 FarSight Studios Company Details

7.16.2 FarSight Studios Business Overview

7.16.3 FarSight Studios Game Apps Introduction

7.16.4 FarSight Studios Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 FarSight Studios Recent Development

7.17 Taito

7.17.1 Taito Company Details

7.17.2 Taito Business Overview

7.17.3 Taito Game Apps Introduction

7.17.4 Taito Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Taito Recent Development

7.18 Game Circus

7.18.1 Game Circus Company Details

7.18.2 Game Circus Business Overview

7.18.3 Game Circus Game Apps Introduction

7.18.4 Game Circus Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Game Circus Recent Development

7.19 Backbone Entertainment

7.19.1 Backbone Entertainment Company Details

7.19.2 Backbone Entertainment Business Overview

7.19.3 Backbone Entertainment Game Apps Introduction

7.19.4 Backbone Entertainment Revenue in Game Apps Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Backbone Entertainment Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

