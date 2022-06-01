Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices market size is estimated to be worth US$ 183.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 337 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Radiotherapy Positioning Film accounting for % of the Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hospital was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Scope and Market Size

Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Radiotherapy Positioning Film

Radiotherapy Fixture

Thermoplastic Pad

Vacuum Negative Pressure Bag

Other

Segment by Application

Hospital

Radiology Center

Other

By Company

CIVCO Radiotherapy

Qfix

Orfit Industries

Elekta

Klarity

Mizuho OSI

CDR Systems

Alcare

Candor Denmark

Landauer (IZI Medical Products)

Bionix Radiation Therapy

Renfu Medical

By Region

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devicescompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Industry Trends

1.5.2 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Drivers

1.5.3 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Challenges

1.5.4 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Radiotherapy Positioning Film

2.1.2 Radiotherapy Fixture

2.1.3 Thermoplastic Pad

2.1.4 Vacuum Negative Pressure Bag

2.1.5 Other

2.2 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Radiology Center

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices in 2021

4.2.3 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 CIVCO Radiotherapy

7.1.1 CIVCO Radiotherapy Corporation Information

7.1.2 CIVCO Radiotherapy Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 CIVCO Radiotherapy Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 CIVCO Radiotherapy Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Products Offered

7.1.5 CIVCO Radiotherapy Recent Development

7.2 Qfix

7.2.1 Qfix Corporation Information

7.2.2 Qfix Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Qfix Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Qfix Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Products Offered

7.2.5 Qfix Recent Development

7.3 Orfit Industries

7.3.1 Orfit Industries Corporation Information

7.3.2 Orfit Industries Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Orfit Industries Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Orfit Industries Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Products Offered

7.3.5 Orfit Industries Recent Development

7.4 Elekta

7.4.1 Elekta Corporation Information

7.4.2 Elekta Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Elekta Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Elekta Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Products Offered

7.4.5 Elekta Recent Development

7.5 Klarity

7.5.1 Klarity Corporation Information

7.5.2 Klarity Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Klarity Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Klarity Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Products Offered

7.5.5 Klarity Recent Development

7.6 Mizuho OSI

7.6.1 Mizuho OSI Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mizuho OSI Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mizuho OSI Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mizuho OSI Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Products Offered

7.6.5 Mizuho OSI Recent Development

7.7 CDR Systems

7.7.1 CDR Systems Corporation Information

7.7.2 CDR Systems Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 CDR Systems Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 CDR Systems Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Products Offered

7.7.5 CDR Systems Recent Development

7.8 Alcare

7.8.1 Alcare Corporation Information

7.8.2 Alcare Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Alcare Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Alcare Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Products Offered

7.8.5 Alcare Recent Development

7.9 Candor Denmark

7.9.1 Candor Denmark Corporation Information

7.9.2 Candor Denmark Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Candor Denmark Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Candor Denmark Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Products Offered

7.9.5 Candor Denmark Recent Development

7.10 Landauer (IZI Medical Products)

7.10.1 Landauer (IZI Medical Products) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Landauer (IZI Medical Products) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Landauer (IZI Medical Products) Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Landauer (IZI Medical Products) Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Products Offered

7.10.5 Landauer (IZI Medical Products) Recent Development

7.11 Bionix Radiation Therapy

7.11.1 Bionix Radiation Therapy Corporation Information

7.11.2 Bionix Radiation Therapy Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Bionix Radiation Therapy Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Bionix Radiation Therapy Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Products Offered

7.11.5 Bionix Radiation Therapy Recent Development

7.12 Renfu Medical

7.12.1 Renfu Medical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Renfu Medical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Renfu Medical Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Renfu Medical Products Offered

7.12.5 Renfu Medical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Distributors

8.3 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Production Mode & Process

8.4 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales Channels

8.4.2 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Distributors

8.5 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

