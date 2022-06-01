COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Market Segment by Type

Fluorescence Immunochromatography

Colloidal Gold Immunochromatography

Latex Immunochromatography

Others

COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Market Segment by Application

Hospital

Home

School

Third-Party Detection Institution

Others

The report on the COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Abbott

Quidel

ACCESS BIO

CTK Biotech

SD Biosensor

Ellume

InBios

Celltrion

AESKU.GROUP

ROCHE

BD

OraSure Technologies

Clip Health

LumiraDx

Princeton BioMeditech Corporation

RapiGEN Inc.

Orient Gene

Wondfo Biotech

Ihealth (Andon Health)

Wantai BioPharm

Biotest Biotech

Shenzhen YHLO Biotech

Vazyme Biotech

EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine

Beijing Hotgen Biotech

Assure Tech

Hangzhou AllTest Biotech

ACON Biotech

BGI Genomics

Lepu Medical Technology

Jinwofu Bioengineering Technology

Phase Scientific

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Market Size by Region

5.1 Global COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Abbott

7.1.1 Abbott Corporation Information

7.1.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Abbott COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Abbott COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Products Offered

7.1.5 Abbott Recent Development

7.2 Quidel

7.2.1 Quidel Corporation Information

7.2.2 Quidel Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Quidel COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Quidel COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Products Offered

7.2.5 Quidel Recent Development

7.3 ACCESS BIO

7.3.1 ACCESS BIO Corporation Information

7.3.2 ACCESS BIO Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ACCESS BIO COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ACCESS BIO COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Products Offered

7.3.5 ACCESS BIO Recent Development

7.4 CTK Biotech

7.4.1 CTK Biotech Corporation Information

7.4.2 CTK Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 CTK Biotech COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CTK Biotech COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Products Offered

7.4.5 CTK Biotech Recent Development

7.5 SD Biosensor

7.5.1 SD Biosensor Corporation Information

7.5.2 SD Biosensor Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SD Biosensor COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SD Biosensor COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Products Offered

7.5.5 SD Biosensor Recent Development

7.6 Ellume

7.6.1 Ellume Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ellume Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Ellume COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Ellume COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Products Offered

7.6.5 Ellume Recent Development

7.7 InBios

7.7.1 InBios Corporation Information

7.7.2 InBios Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 InBios COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 InBios COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Products Offered

7.7.5 InBios Recent Development

7.8 Celltrion

7.8.1 Celltrion Corporation Information

7.8.2 Celltrion Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Celltrion COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Celltrion COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Products Offered

7.8.5 Celltrion Recent Development

7.9 AESKU.GROUP

7.9.1 AESKU.GROUP Corporation Information

7.9.2 AESKU.GROUP Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 AESKU.GROUP COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 AESKU.GROUP COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Products Offered

7.9.5 AESKU.GROUP Recent Development

7.10 ROCHE

7.10.1 ROCHE Corporation Information

7.10.2 ROCHE Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 ROCHE COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ROCHE COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Products Offered

7.10.5 ROCHE Recent Development

7.11 BD

7.11.1 BD Corporation Information

7.11.2 BD Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 BD COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 BD COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Products Offered

7.11.5 BD Recent Development

7.12 OraSure Technologies

7.12.1 OraSure Technologies Corporation Information

7.12.2 OraSure Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 OraSure Technologies COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 OraSure Technologies Products Offered

7.12.5 OraSure Technologies Recent Development

7.13 Clip Health

7.13.1 Clip Health Corporation Information

7.13.2 Clip Health Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Clip Health COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Clip Health Products Offered

7.13.5 Clip Health Recent Development

7.14 LumiraDx

7.14.1 LumiraDx Corporation Information

7.14.2 LumiraDx Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 LumiraDx COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 LumiraDx Products Offered

7.14.5 LumiraDx Recent Development

7.15 Princeton BioMeditech Corporation

7.15.1 Princeton BioMeditech Corporation Corporation Information

7.15.2 Princeton BioMeditech Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Princeton BioMeditech Corporation COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Princeton BioMeditech Corporation Products Offered

7.15.5 Princeton BioMeditech Corporation Recent Development

7.16 RapiGEN Inc.

7.16.1 RapiGEN Inc. Corporation Information

7.16.2 RapiGEN Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 RapiGEN Inc. COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 RapiGEN Inc. Products Offered

7.16.5 RapiGEN Inc. Recent Development

7.17 Orient Gene

7.17.1 Orient Gene Corporation Information

7.17.2 Orient Gene Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Orient Gene COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Orient Gene Products Offered

7.17.5 Orient Gene Recent Development

7.18 Wondfo Biotech

7.18.1 Wondfo Biotech Corporation Information

7.18.2 Wondfo Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Wondfo Biotech COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Wondfo Biotech Products Offered

7.18.5 Wondfo Biotech Recent Development

7.19 Ihealth (Andon Health)

7.19.1 Ihealth (Andon Health) Corporation Information

7.19.2 Ihealth (Andon Health) Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Ihealth (Andon Health) COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Ihealth (Andon Health) Products Offered

7.19.5 Ihealth (Andon Health) Recent Development

7.20 Wantai BioPharm

7.20.1 Wantai BioPharm Corporation Information

7.20.2 Wantai BioPharm Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Wantai BioPharm COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Wantai BioPharm Products Offered

7.20.5 Wantai BioPharm Recent Development

7.21 Biotest Biotech

7.21.1 Biotest Biotech Corporation Information

7.21.2 Biotest Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Biotest Biotech COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Biotest Biotech Products Offered

7.21.5 Biotest Biotech Recent Development

7.22 Shenzhen YHLO Biotech

7.22.1 Shenzhen YHLO Biotech Corporation Information

7.22.2 Shenzhen YHLO Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Shenzhen YHLO Biotech COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Shenzhen YHLO Biotech Products Offered

7.22.5 Shenzhen YHLO Biotech Recent Development

7.23 Vazyme Biotech

7.23.1 Vazyme Biotech Corporation Information

7.23.2 Vazyme Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Vazyme Biotech COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Vazyme Biotech Products Offered

7.23.5 Vazyme Biotech Recent Development

7.24 EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine

7.24.1 EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine Corporation Information

7.24.2 EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine Products Offered

7.24.5 EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine Recent Development

7.25 Beijing Hotgen Biotech

7.25.1 Beijing Hotgen Biotech Corporation Information

7.25.2 Beijing Hotgen Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Beijing Hotgen Biotech COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Beijing Hotgen Biotech Products Offered

7.25.5 Beijing Hotgen Biotech Recent Development

7.26 Assure Tech

7.26.1 Assure Tech Corporation Information

7.26.2 Assure Tech Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Assure Tech COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Assure Tech Products Offered

7.26.5 Assure Tech Recent Development

7.27 Hangzhou AllTest Biotech

7.27.1 Hangzhou AllTest Biotech Corporation Information

7.27.2 Hangzhou AllTest Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Hangzhou AllTest Biotech COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Hangzhou AllTest Biotech Products Offered

7.27.5 Hangzhou AllTest Biotech Recent Development

7.28 ACON Biotech

7.28.1 ACON Biotech Corporation Information

7.28.2 ACON Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 ACON Biotech COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 ACON Biotech Products Offered

7.28.5 ACON Biotech Recent Development

7.29 BGI Genomics

7.29.1 BGI Genomics Corporation Information

7.29.2 BGI Genomics Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 BGI Genomics COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 BGI Genomics Products Offered

7.29.5 BGI Genomics Recent Development

7.30 Lepu Medical Technology

7.30.1 Lepu Medical Technology Corporation Information

7.30.2 Lepu Medical Technology Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Lepu Medical Technology COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Lepu Medical Technology Products Offered

7.30.5 Lepu Medical Technology Recent Development

7.31 Jinwofu Bioengineering Technology

7.31.1 Jinwofu Bioengineering Technology Corporation Information

7.31.2 Jinwofu Bioengineering Technology Description and Business Overview

7.31.3 Jinwofu Bioengineering Technology COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.31.4 Jinwofu Bioengineering Technology Products Offered

7.31.5 Jinwofu Bioengineering Technology Recent Development

7.32 Phase Scientific

7.32.1 Phase Scientific Corporation Information

7.32.2 Phase Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.32.3 Phase Scientific COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.32.4 Phase Scientific Products Offered

7.32.5 Phase Scientific Recent Development

