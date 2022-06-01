Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes in global, including the following market information:
Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)
Global top five Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
8-strand Steel Core Rope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes include PFEIFER, Tokyo Rope Mfg, Jiangsu Safety Wire Rope, BRUGG Lifting AG, Goldsun Wire Rope, Gustav Wolf GmbH, Bekaert, KISWIRE LTD and Bharat Wire Ropes and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
8-strand Steel Core Rope
9-strand Steel Core Rope
Others
Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Traction Elevator
Hydraulic Elevator
Machine-Room-Less (MRL) Elevator
Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)
Key companies Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PFEIFER
Tokyo Rope Mfg
Jiangsu Safety Wire Rope
BRUGG Lifting AG
Goldsun Wire Rope
Gustav Wolf GmbH
Bekaert
KISWIRE LTD
Bharat Wire Ropes
Usha Martin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Companies i
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/