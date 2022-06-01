High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display in global, including the following market information:

Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Sputtering Target Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display include Linde, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Materion, Honeywell, Ningbo Jiangfeng, ULVAC, TOSOH and Luvata, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Sputtering Target Material

Non-metal Sputtering Target Material

Alloy Sputtering Target Material

Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

LCD

LED

OLED

Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linde

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Materion

Honeywell

Ningbo Jiangfeng

ULVAC

TOSOH

Luvata

Hitachi Metals

LT Metal

Sumitomo Chemical

Plansee SE

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

Umicore Thin Film Products

Advantec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Sputtering Target for Flat Panel Display Companies in Global Mar

