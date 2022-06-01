Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global boron carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) key players include 3M,JSC “Zaporozhabrasive”, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share over 55%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Americas and Europe, both have a share about 50 percent.In terms of product, acrylic binder is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is abrasive powder, followed by micro powder.

Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Segment by Type

Abrasive Powder

Micro Powder

Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Segment by Application

Abrasive

Military

Nuclear Applications

Refractory Materials

Others

The report on the Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

3M

JSC “Zaporozhabrasive”

Washington Mills

H.C. Starck

Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide

Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive

Mudanjiang Qianjin Boron Carbide

Zhengzhou Yingcheng Technology

Songshan Boron Technology

Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive

Mudanjiang Hongda Boron Carbide

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3M Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Products Offered

7.1.5 3M Recent Development

7.2 JSC “Zaporozhabrasive”

7.2.1 JSC “Zaporozhabrasive” Corporation Information

7.2.2 JSC “Zaporozhabrasive” Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 JSC “Zaporozhabrasive” Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 JSC “Zaporozhabrasive” Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Products Offered

7.2.5 JSC “Zaporozhabrasive” Recent Development

7.3 Washington Mills

7.3.1 Washington Mills Corporation Information

7.3.2 Washington Mills Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Washington Mills Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Washington Mills Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Products Offered

7.3.5 Washington Mills Recent Development

7.4 H.C. Starck

7.4.1 H.C. Starck Corporation Information

7.4.2 H.C. Starck Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 H.C. Starck Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 H.C. Starck Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Products Offered

7.4.5 H.C. Starck Recent Development

7.5 Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide

7.5.1 Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Products Offered

7.5.5 Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide Recent Development

7.6 Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive

7.6.1 Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Products Offered

7.6.5 Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive Recent Development

7.7 Mudanjiang Qianjin Boron Carbide

7.7.1 Mudanjiang Qianjin Boron Carbide Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mudanjiang Qianjin Boron Carbide Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mudanjiang Qianjin Boron Carbide Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mudanjiang Qianjin Boron Carbide Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Products Offered

7.7.5 Mudanjiang Qianjin Boron Carbide Recent Development

7.8 Zhengzhou Yingcheng Technology

7.8.1 Zhengzhou Yingcheng Technology Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zhengzhou Yingcheng Technology Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Zhengzhou Yingcheng Technology Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Zhengzhou Yingcheng Technology Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Products Offered

7.8.5 Zhengzhou Yingcheng Technology Recent Development

7.9 Songshan Boron Technology

7.9.1 Songshan Boron Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Songshan Boron Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Songshan Boron Technology Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Songshan Boron Technology Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Products Offered

7.9.5 Songshan Boron Technology Recent Development

7.10 Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive

7.10.1 Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Products Offered

7.10.5 Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive Recent Development

7.11 Mudanjiang Hongda Boron Carbide

7.11.1 Mudanjiang Hongda Boron Carbide Corporation Information

7.11.2 Mudanjiang Hongda Boron Carbide Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Mudanjiang Hongda Boron Carbide Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Mudanjiang Hongda Boron Carbide Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Products Offered

7.11.5 Mudanjiang Hongda Boron Carbide Recent Development

