CBD-Infused Wine Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States CBD-Infused Wine market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CBD-Infused Wine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the CBD-Infused Wine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Hemp-based CBD Wine

Marijuana-based Wine

Segment by Channel

On-trade

Off-trade

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

House of Saka

Rebel Wine.Co.UK

Viv & Oak

Wines of Uruguay

CannaVines

Burdi W.

Hempfy

DrinkSipC

Bodegas Santa Margarita

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global CBD-Infused Wine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of CBD-Infused Wine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global CBD-Infused Wine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the CBD-Infused Wine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of CBD-Infused Wine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> CBD-Infused Wine companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 CBD-Infused Wine Product Introduction

1.2 Global CBD-Infused Wine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global CBD-Infused Wine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global CBD-Infused Wine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States CBD-Infused Wine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States CBD-Infused Wine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States CBD-Infused Wine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 CBD-Infused Wine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States CBD-Infused Wine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of CBD-Infused Wine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 CBD-Infused Wine Market Dynamics

1.5.1 CBD-Infused Wine Industry Trends

1.5.2 CBD-Infused Wine Market Drivers

1.5.3 CBD-Infused Wine Market Challenges

1.5.4 CBD-Infused Wine Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 CBD-Infused Wine Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hemp-based CBD Wine

2.1.2 Marijuana-based Wine

2.2 Global CBD-Infused Wine Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global CBD-Infused Wine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global CBD-Infused Wine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global CBD-Infused Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States CBD-Infused Wine Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States CBD-Infused Wine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States CBD-Infused Wine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States CBD-Infused Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Channel

3.1 CBD-Infused Wine Market Segment by Channel

3.1.1 On-trade

3.1.2 Off-trade

3.2 Global CBD-Infused Wine Market Size by Channel

3.2.1 Global CBD-Infused Wine Sales in Value, by Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global CBD-Infused Wine Sales in Volume, by Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global CBD-Infused Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States CBD-Infused Wine Market Size by Channel

3.3.1 United States CBD-Infused Wine Sales in Value, by Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States CBD-Infused Wine Sales in Volume, by Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States CBD-Infused Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global CBD-Infused Wine Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global CBD-Infused Wine Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global CBD-Infused Wine Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global CBD-Infused Wine Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global CBD-Infused Wine Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global CBD-Infused Wine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global CBD-Infused Wine Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 CBD-Infused Wine Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of CBD-Infused Wine in 2021

4.2.3 Global CBD-Infused Wine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global CBD-Infused Wine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global CBD-Infused Wine Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers CBD-Infused Wine Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into CBD-Infused Wine Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States CBD-Infused Wine Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top CBD-Infused Wine Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States CBD-Infused Wine Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States CBD-Infused Wine Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global CBD-Infused Wine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global CBD-Infused Wine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global CBD-Infused Wine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global CBD-Infused Wine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global CBD-Infused Wine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global CBD-Infused Wine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global CBD-Infused Wine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global CBD-Infused Wine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America CBD-Infused Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America CBD-Infused Wine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific CBD-Infused Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific CBD-Infused Wine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe CBD-Infused Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe CBD-Infused Wine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America CBD-Infused Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America CBD-Infused Wine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa CBD-Infused Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa CBD-Infused Wine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 House of Saka

7.1.1 House of Saka Corporation Information

7.1.2 House of Saka Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 House of Saka CBD-Infused Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 House of Saka CBD-Infused Wine Products Offered

7.1.5 House of Saka Recent Development

7.2 Rebel Wine.Co.UK

7.2.1 Rebel Wine.Co.UK Corporation Information

7.2.2 Rebel Wine.Co.UK Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Rebel Wine.Co.UK CBD-Infused Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Rebel Wine.Co.UK CBD-Infused Wine Products Offered

7.2.5 Rebel Wine.Co.UK Recent Development

7.3 Viv & Oak

7.3.1 Viv & Oak Corporation Information

7.3.2 Viv & Oak Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Viv & Oak CBD-Infused Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Viv & Oak CBD-Infused Wine Products Offered

7.3.5 Viv & Oak Recent Development

7.4 Wines of Uruguay

7.4.1 Wines of Uruguay Corporation Information

7.4.2 Wines of Uruguay Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Wines of Uruguay CBD-Infused Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Wines of Uruguay CBD-Infused Wine Products Offered

7.4.5 Wines of Uruguay Recent Development

7.5 CannaVines

7.5.1 CannaVines Corporation Information

7.5.2 CannaVines Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 CannaVines CBD-Infused Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 CannaVines CBD-Infused Wine Products Offered

7.5.5 CannaVines Recent Development

7.6 Burdi W.

7.6.1 Burdi W. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Burdi W. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Burdi W. CBD-Infused Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Burdi W. CBD-Infused Wine Products Offered

7.6.5 Burdi W. Recent Development

7.7 Hempfy

7.7.1 Hempfy Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hempfy Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hempfy CBD-Infused Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hempfy CBD-Infused Wine Products Offered

7.7.5 Hempfy Recent Development

7.8 DrinkSipC

7.8.1 DrinkSipC Corporation Information

7.8.2 DrinkSipC Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 DrinkSipC CBD-Infused Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 DrinkSipC CBD-Infused Wine Products Offered

7.8.5 DrinkSipC Recent Development

7.9 Bodegas Santa Margarita

7.9.1 Bodegas Santa Margarita Corporation Information

7.9.2 Bodegas Santa Margarita Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Bodegas Santa Margarita CBD-Infused Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Bodegas Santa Margarita CBD-Infused Wine Products Offered

7.9.5 Bodegas Santa Margarita Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 CBD-Infused Wine Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 CBD-Infused Wine Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 CBD-Infused Wine Distributors

8.3 CBD-Infused Wine Production Mode & Process

8.4 CBD-Infused Wine Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 CBD-Infused Wine Sales Channels

8.4.2 CBD-Infused Wine Distributors

8.5 CBD-Infused Wine Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

