Proton Exchange Membrane Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Proton Exchange Membrane Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Proton Exchange Membrane Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Proton Exchange Membrane market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

WL Gore is one of the biggest global key players of proton exchange membrane, holds a share of about 40%, other key players include Chemours and Asahi Kasei, etc. North America is the largest market, occupied for about 50 percent, followed by Japan. In terms of type, perfluorinated proton exchange membrane is the largest segment, with a share of about 90%, and in terms of application, the fuel cell segment holds a share of over 70 percent.

Proton Exchange Membrane market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Proton Exchange Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Proton Exchange Membrane market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/270014/proton-exchange-membrane

Proton Exchange Membrane Market Segment by Type

Perfluorosulfonic Acid Membrane

Other

Proton Exchange Membrane Market Segment by Application

Fuel Cell

Hydrogen Generation by Water Electrolysis

Chlor-Alkali Industry

Other

The report on the Proton Exchange Membrane market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Gore

Chemours

Asahi Kasei

AGC

Dongyue

Solvay

Ballard

Fumatech BWT GmbH (BWT Group)

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Proton Exchange Membrane consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Proton Exchange Membrane market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Proton Exchange Membrane manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Proton Exchange Membrane with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Proton Exchange Membrane submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Proton Exchange Membrane Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Proton Exchange Membrane Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Proton Exchange Membrane Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Proton Exchange Membrane Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Proton Exchange Membrane Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Proton Exchange Membrane Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Proton Exchange Membrane Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Proton Exchange Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Proton Exchange Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Proton Exchange Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Proton Exchange Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Proton Exchange Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Proton Exchange Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Proton Exchange Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Proton Exchange Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Proton Exchange Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Proton Exchange Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Proton Exchange Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Proton Exchange Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Gore

7.1.1 Gore Corporation Information

7.1.2 Gore Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Gore Proton Exchange Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Gore Proton Exchange Membrane Products Offered

7.1.5 Gore Recent Development

7.2 Chemours

7.2.1 Chemours Corporation Information

7.2.2 Chemours Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Chemours Proton Exchange Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Chemours Proton Exchange Membrane Products Offered

7.2.5 Chemours Recent Development

7.3 Asahi Kasei

7.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

7.3.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Asahi Kasei Proton Exchange Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Asahi Kasei Proton Exchange Membrane Products Offered

7.3.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

7.4 AGC

7.4.1 AGC Corporation Information

7.4.2 AGC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 AGC Proton Exchange Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 AGC Proton Exchange Membrane Products Offered

7.4.5 AGC Recent Development

7.5 Dongyue

7.5.1 Dongyue Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dongyue Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Dongyue Proton Exchange Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Dongyue Proton Exchange Membrane Products Offered

7.5.5 Dongyue Recent Development

7.6 Solvay

7.6.1 Solvay Corporation Information

7.6.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Solvay Proton Exchange Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Solvay Proton Exchange Membrane Products Offered

7.6.5 Solvay Recent Development

7.7 Ballard

7.7.1 Ballard Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ballard Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ballard Proton Exchange Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ballard Proton Exchange Membrane Products Offered

7.7.5 Ballard Recent Development

7.8 Fumatech BWT GmbH (BWT Group)

7.8.1 Fumatech BWT GmbH (BWT Group) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fumatech BWT GmbH (BWT Group) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Fumatech BWT GmbH (BWT Group) Proton Exchange Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Fumatech BWT GmbH (BWT Group) Proton Exchange Membrane Products Offered

7.8.5 Fumatech BWT GmbH (BWT Group) Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/270014/proton-exchange-membrane

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States