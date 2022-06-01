Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Laminating Adhesives are a range of coatable adhesives used in the manufacture of laminated plastic cards. Different versions are available for screen printing, roller coat and flexible packaging application. In the report, it mainly contains solventborne, solventless and waterborne types.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyurethane Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive include Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Ashland, DuPont, 3M, Vimasco Corporation, Sika Automotive GmbH and Coim, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyurethane Adhesive

Others

Global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flexible Packaging

Industrial Applications

Automotive Applications

Others

Global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Ashland

DuPont

3M

Vimasco Corporation

Sika Automotive GmbH

Coim

Flint Group

Toyo-Morton

DIC Corporation

Huber Group

Huacheng

Kanuo

Wanhao

Qixiang

Lijia

