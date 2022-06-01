Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vinyl chloride series includes monochloroethylene, dichloroethylene, trichloroethylene, and tetrachloroethylene.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene in global, including the following market information:

Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/145656/global-vinyl-chloride-dichloroethylene-trichloroethylene-tetrachloroethylene-forecast-market-2022-2028-619

Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vinyl Chloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene include BASF, Formosa Plastics, Occidental Petroleum, The Dow Chemical, Westlake Chemical, INEOS Vinyls UK, LG Chem, Reliance Industries and Tokuyama, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vinyl Chloride

Dichloroethylene

Trichloroethylene

Tetrachloroethylene

Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Hydrochlorofluorocarbon

Solvent

Other

Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Formosa Plastics

Occidental Petroleum

The Dow Chemical

Westlake Chemical

INEOS Vinyls UK

LG Chem

Reliance Industries

Tokuyama

Qatar Vinyl

Kureha

Asahi Kasei

Solvay

Shandong XingLu Chemical

Juhua Group

Jiangsu Huatewei

Nantong Repair-air

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/145656/global-vinyl-chloride-dichloroethylene-trichloroethylene-tetrachloroethylene-forecast-market-2022-2028-619

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vinyl Chloride, Dichloroethylene, Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroet

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/145656/global-vinyl-chloride-dichloroethylene-trichloroethylene-tetrachloroethylene-forecast-market-2022-2028-619

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

