Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Isoparaffin Solvents market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isoparaffin Solvents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Isoparaffin Solvents market size is estimated to be worth US$ 415.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 510.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, C8 accounting for % of the Isoparaffin Solvents global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Paints & Coatings was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Isoparaffin Solvents Scope and Market Size

Isoparaffin Solvents market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isoparaffin Solvents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Isoparaffin Solvents market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

C8

C12

C16

C20

Other

Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Metalworking

Agrochemical Formulation

Polymers

Cleaning

Personal Care

Others

By Company

ExxonMobil Chemical

Shell

Idemitsu

Total

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

INEOS

Braskem

Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals

By Region

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Isoparaffin Solvents consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Isoparaffin Solvents market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Isoparaffin Solvents manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Isoparaffin Solvents with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Isoparaffin Solvents submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Isoparaffin Solventscompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Isoparaffin Solvents Product Introduction

1.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Isoparaffin Solvents Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Isoparaffin Solvents Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Isoparaffin Solvents Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Isoparaffin Solvents in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Isoparaffin Solvents Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Isoparaffin Solvents Industry Trends

1.5.2 Isoparaffin Solvents Market Drivers

1.5.3 Isoparaffin Solvents Market Challenges

1.5.4 Isoparaffin Solvents Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Isoparaffin Solvents Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 C8

2.1.2 C12

2.1.3 C16

2.1.4 C20

2.1.5 Other

2.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Isoparaffin Solvents Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Isoparaffin Solvents Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Isoparaffin Solvents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Isoparaffin Solvents Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Paints & Coatings

3.1.2 Metalworking

3.1.3 Agrochemical Formulation

3.1.4 Polymers

3.1.5 Cleaning

3.1.6 Personal Care

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Isoparaffin Solvents Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Isoparaffin Solvents Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Isoparaffin Solvents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Isoparaffin Solvents Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Isoparaffin Solvents Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Isoparaffin Solvents in 2021

4.2.3 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Isoparaffin Solvents Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Isoparaffin Solvents Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Isoparaffin Solvents Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Isoparaffin Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Isoparaffin Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Isoparaffin Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Isoparaffin Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Isoparaffin Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ExxonMobil Chemical

7.1.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information

7.1.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Isoparaffin Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Isoparaffin Solvents Products Offered

7.1.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Development

7.2 Shell

7.2.1 Shell Corporation Information

7.2.2 Shell Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Shell Isoparaffin Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Shell Isoparaffin Solvents Products Offered

7.2.5 Shell Recent Development

7.3 Idemitsu

7.3.1 Idemitsu Corporation Information

7.3.2 Idemitsu Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Idemitsu Isoparaffin Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Idemitsu Isoparaffin Solvents Products Offered

7.3.5 Idemitsu Recent Development

7.4 Total

7.4.1 Total Corporation Information

7.4.2 Total Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Total Isoparaffin Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Total Isoparaffin Solvents Products Offered

7.4.5 Total Recent Development

7.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

7.5.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Corporation Information

7.5.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Isoparaffin Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Isoparaffin Solvents Products Offered

7.5.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Recent Development

7.6 INEOS

7.6.1 INEOS Corporation Information

7.6.2 INEOS Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 INEOS Isoparaffin Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 INEOS Isoparaffin Solvents Products Offered

7.6.5 INEOS Recent Development

7.7 Braskem

7.7.1 Braskem Corporation Information

7.7.2 Braskem Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Braskem Isoparaffin Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Braskem Isoparaffin Solvents Products Offered

7.7.5 Braskem Recent Development

7.8 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals

7.8.1 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals Corporation Information

7.8.2 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals Isoparaffin Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals Isoparaffin Solvents Products Offered

7.8.5 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Isoparaffin Solvents Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Isoparaffin Solvents Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Isoparaffin Solvents Distributors

8.3 Isoparaffin Solvents Production Mode & Process

8.4 Isoparaffin Solvents Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Isoparaffin Solvents Sales Channels

8.4.2 Isoparaffin Solvents Distributors

8.5 Isoparaffin Solvents Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

