Global HVAC Drive Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States HVAC Drive market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HVAC Drive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global HVAC Drive market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3254.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4311.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Below 10 KW accounting for % of the HVAC Drive global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Air Handling Units was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global HVAC Drive Scope and Market Size

HVAC Drive market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HVAC Drive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the HVAC Drive market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Below 10 KW

10~100 KW

Above 100 KW

Segment by Application

Air Handling Units

Cooling Towers

Pumps

By Company

ABB

Siemens

Danfoss

Schneider Electric

Nidec

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Hitachi

Yaskawa

Toshiba

WEG SA

Eaton

Johnson Controls

Daikin

Trane

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> HVAC Drivecompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 HVAC Drive Product Introduction

1.2 Global HVAC Drive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global HVAC Drive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global HVAC Drive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States HVAC Drive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States HVAC Drive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States HVAC Drive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 HVAC Drive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States HVAC Drive in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of HVAC Drive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 HVAC Drive Market Dynamics

1.5.1 HVAC Drive Industry Trends

1.5.2 HVAC Drive Market Drivers

1.5.3 HVAC Drive Market Challenges

1.5.4 HVAC Drive Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 HVAC Drive Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Below 10 KW

2.1.2 10~100 KW

2.1.3 Above 100 KW

2.2 Global HVAC Drive Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global HVAC Drive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global HVAC Drive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global HVAC Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States HVAC Drive Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States HVAC Drive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States HVAC Drive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States HVAC Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 HVAC Drive Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Air Handling Units

3.1.2 Cooling Towers

3.1.3 Pumps

3.2 Global HVAC Drive Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global HVAC Drive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global HVAC Drive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global HVAC Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States HVAC Drive Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States HVAC Drive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States HVAC Drive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States HVAC Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global HVAC Drive Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global HVAC Drive Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global HVAC Drive Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global HVAC Drive Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global HVAC Drive Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global HVAC Drive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global HVAC Drive Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 HVAC Drive Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of HVAC Drive in 2021

4.2.3 Global HVAC Drive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global HVAC Drive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global HVAC Drive Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers HVAC Drive Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into HVAC Drive Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States HVAC Drive Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top HVAC Drive Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States HVAC Drive Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States HVAC Drive Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global HVAC Drive Market Size by Region

5.1 Global HVAC Drive Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global HVAC Drive Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global HVAC Drive Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global HVAC Drive Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global HVAC Drive Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global HVAC Drive Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global HVAC Drive Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America HVAC Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America HVAC Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific HVAC Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific HVAC Drive Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe HVAC Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe HVAC Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America HVAC Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America HVAC Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa HVAC Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa HVAC Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ABB HVAC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ABB HVAC Drive Products Offered

7.1.5 ABB Recent Development

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.2.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Siemens HVAC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Siemens HVAC Drive Products Offered

7.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.3 Danfoss

7.3.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

7.3.2 Danfoss Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Danfoss HVAC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Danfoss HVAC Drive Products Offered

7.3.5 Danfoss Recent Development

7.4 Schneider Electric

7.4.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

7.4.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Schneider Electric HVAC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Schneider Electric HVAC Drive Products Offered

7.4.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

7.5 Nidec

7.5.1 Nidec Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nidec Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nidec HVAC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nidec HVAC Drive Products Offered

7.5.5 Nidec Recent Development

7.6 Mitsubishi Electric

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric HVAC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric HVAC Drive Products Offered

7.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

7.7 Fuji Electric

7.7.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

7.7.2 Fuji Electric Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Fuji Electric HVAC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Fuji Electric HVAC Drive Products Offered

7.7.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

7.8 Hitachi

7.8.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hitachi HVAC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hitachi HVAC Drive Products Offered

7.8.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.9 Yaskawa

7.9.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

7.9.2 Yaskawa Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Yaskawa HVAC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Yaskawa HVAC Drive Products Offered

7.9.5 Yaskawa Recent Development

7.10 Toshiba

7.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

7.10.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Toshiba HVAC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Toshiba HVAC Drive Products Offered

7.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development

7.11 WEG SA

7.11.1 WEG SA Corporation Information

7.11.2 WEG SA Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 WEG SA HVAC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 WEG SA HVAC Drive Products Offered

7.11.5 WEG SA Recent Development

7.12 Eaton

7.12.1 Eaton Corporation Information

7.12.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Eaton HVAC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Eaton Products Offered

7.12.5 Eaton Recent Development

7.13 Johnson Controls

7.13.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

7.13.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Johnson Controls HVAC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Johnson Controls Products Offered

7.13.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

7.14 Daikin

7.14.1 Daikin Corporation Information

7.14.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Daikin HVAC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Daikin Products Offered

7.14.5 Daikin Recent Development

7.15 Trane

7.15.1 Trane Corporation Information

7.15.2 Trane Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Trane HVAC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Trane Products Offered

7.15.5 Trane Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 HVAC Drive Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 HVAC Drive Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 HVAC Drive Distributors

8.3 HVAC Drive Production Mode & Process

8.4 HVAC Drive Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 HVAC Drive Sales Channels

8.4.2 HVAC Drive Distributors

8.5 HVAC Drive Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

