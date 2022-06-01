Defense Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Defense Coating is manufactured and applied according to the quality, reliability and other standards set by the Department of Defense.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Defense Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Defense Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Defense Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Defense Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Defense Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Defense Coatings include AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, Hentzen Coatings, Axalta Coating Systems, China Haohua Chemical Group, TIGER Coatings and ADDEV Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Defense Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Defense Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Defense Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Others
Global Defense Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Defense Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Camouflage Coatings for Military Vehicles
Solar Heat Reflecting Paint for Military Equipment
Military Aerospace Coatings
Other
Global Defense Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Defense Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Defense Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Defense Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Defense Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Defense Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries
Sherwin Williams
Hentzen Coatings
Axalta Coating Systems
China Haohua Chemical Group
TIGER Coatings
ADDEV Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Defense Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Defense Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Defense Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Defense Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Defense Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Defense Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Defense Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Defense Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Defense Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Defense Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Defense Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Defense Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Defense Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Defense Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Defense Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Defense Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Defense Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
