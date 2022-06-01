Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Self-Healing Construction Materials market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Self-Healing Construction Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Self-Healing Construction Materials market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Concrete

Asphalt

Fiber-reinforced Polymers

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructures

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Basilisk

Evonik Elements

Penetron

Kryton

Hycrete

Cemex

Sika AG

Xypex Chemical Corporation

BASF

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Self-Healing Construction Materials consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Self-Healing Construction Materials market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Self-Healing Construction Materials manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Self-Healing Construction Materials with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Self-Healing Construction Materials submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Self-Healing Construction Materials companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Self-Healing Construction Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Self-Healing Construction Materials Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Self-Healing Construction Materials in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Self-Healing Construction Materials Industry Trends

1.5.2 Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Drivers

1.5.3 Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Challenges

1.5.4 Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Concrete

2.1.2 Asphalt

2.1.3 Fiber-reinforced Polymers

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Self-Healing Construction Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.1.3 Industrial

3.1.4 Infrastructures

3.2 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Self-Healing Construction Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Self-Healing Construction Materials in 2021

4.2.3 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Self-Healing Construction Materials Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Self-Healing Construction Materials Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Self-Healing Construction Materials Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Self-Healing Construction Materials Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Self-Healing Construction Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Basilisk

7.1.1 Basilisk Corporation Information

7.1.2 Basilisk Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Basilisk Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Basilisk Self-Healing Construction Materials Products Offered

7.1.5 Basilisk Recent Development

7.2 Evonik Elements

7.2.1 Evonik Elements Corporation Information

7.2.2 Evonik Elements Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Evonik Elements Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Evonik Elements Self-Healing Construction Materials Products Offered

7.2.5 Evonik Elements Recent Development

7.3 Penetron

7.3.1 Penetron Corporation Information

7.3.2 Penetron Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Penetron Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Penetron Self-Healing Construction Materials Products Offered

7.3.5 Penetron Recent Development

7.4 Kryton

7.4.1 Kryton Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kryton Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kryton Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kryton Self-Healing Construction Materials Products Offered

7.4.5 Kryton Recent Development

7.5 Hycrete

7.5.1 Hycrete Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hycrete Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hycrete Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hycrete Self-Healing Construction Materials Products Offered

7.5.5 Hycrete Recent Development

7.6 Cemex

7.6.1 Cemex Corporation Information

7.6.2 Cemex Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Cemex Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Cemex Self-Healing Construction Materials Products Offered

7.6.5 Cemex Recent Development

7.7 Sika AG

7.7.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sika AG Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sika AG Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sika AG Self-Healing Construction Materials Products Offered

7.7.5 Sika AG Recent Development

7.8 Xypex Chemical Corporation

7.8.1 Xypex Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Xypex Chemical Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Xypex Chemical Corporation Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Xypex Chemical Corporation Self-Healing Construction Materials Products Offered

7.8.5 Xypex Chemical Corporation Recent Development

7.9 BASF

7.9.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.9.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 BASF Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 BASF Self-Healing Construction Materials Products Offered

7.9.5 BASF Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Self-Healing Construction Materials Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Self-Healing Construction Materials Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Self-Healing Construction Materials Distributors

8.3 Self-Healing Construction Materials Production Mode & Process

8.4 Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Self-Healing Construction Materials Sales Channels

8.4.2 Self-Healing Construction Materials Distributors

8.5 Self-Healing Construction Materials Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

