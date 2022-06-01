Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 828 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1097.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, 99.5% min accounting for % of the Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Industrial Solvents was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Scope and Market Size

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/170329/propylene-glycol-methyl-ether-acetate-pgmea

Segment by Type

99.5% min

99.9% min

99% min

Segment by Application

Industrial Solvents

Electronics

Others

By Company

Dow

Shell Chemicals

LyondellBasell

Eastman Chemical

KH Neochem Co., Ltd

Shinko Organic Chemical

Dynamic Chemical

Jiangsu Hualun Chemical

Baichuan Stock

Jiangsu Yida Chemical

Ruijia Chemistry

The report on the Marine Soft-Sided Coolers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA)companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 99.5% min

2.1.2 99.9% min

2.1.3 99% min

2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Industrial Solvents

3.1.2 Electronics

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dow

7.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dow Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dow Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Products Offered

7.1.5 Dow Recent Development

7.2 Shell Chemicals

7.2.1 Shell Chemicals Corporation Information

7.2.2 Shell Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Shell Chemicals Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Shell Chemicals Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Products Offered

7.2.5 Shell Chemicals Recent Development

7.3 LyondellBasell

7.3.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

7.3.2 LyondellBasell Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 LyondellBasell Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 LyondellBasell Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Products Offered

7.3.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

7.4 Eastman Chemical

7.4.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Eastman Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Eastman Chemical Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Eastman Chemical Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Products Offered

7.4.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Development

7.5 KH Neochem Co., Ltd

7.5.1 KH Neochem Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.5.2 KH Neochem Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 KH Neochem Co., Ltd Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 KH Neochem Co., Ltd Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Products Offered

7.5.5 KH Neochem Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.6 Shinko Organic Chemical

7.6.1 Shinko Organic Chemical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shinko Organic Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shinko Organic Chemical Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shinko Organic Chemical Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Products Offered

7.6.5 Shinko Organic Chemical Recent Development

7.7 Dynamic Chemical

7.7.1 Dynamic Chemical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Dynamic Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Dynamic Chemical Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Dynamic Chemical Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Products Offered

7.7.5 Dynamic Chemical Recent Development

7.8 Jiangsu Hualun Chemical

7.8.1 Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Products Offered

7.8.5 Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Recent Development

7.9 Baichuan Stock

7.9.1 Baichuan Stock Corporation Information

7.9.2 Baichuan Stock Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Baichuan Stock Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Baichuan Stock Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Products Offered

7.9.5 Baichuan Stock Recent Development

7.10 Jiangsu Yida Chemical

7.10.1 Jiangsu Yida Chemical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jiangsu Yida Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jiangsu Yida Chemical Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jiangsu Yida Chemical Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Products Offered

7.10.5 Jiangsu Yida Chemical Recent Development

7.11 Ruijia Chemistry

7.11.1 Ruijia Chemistry Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ruijia Chemistry Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Ruijia Chemistry Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ruijia Chemistry Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Products Offered

7.11.5 Ruijia Chemistry Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Distributors

8.3 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Distributors

8.5 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/170329/propylene-glycol-methyl-ether-acetate-pgmea

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com