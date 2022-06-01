AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States AI for Drug Discovery and Development market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

AI for Drug Discovery and Development market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI for Drug Discovery and Development market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the AI for Drug Discovery and Development market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/356780/ai-for-drug-discovery-development

AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Segment by Type

Target Identification

Molecule Screening

De Novo Drug Design and Drug Optimization

Preclinical and Clinical Testing

Others

AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Segment by Application

Oncology

Infectious Disease

Neurology

Others

The report on the AI for Drug Discovery and Development market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Alphabet

Atomwise

BenevolentAI

Cloud Pharmaceutical

Deep Genomics

Exscientia

IBM

Insilico Medicine

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

XtalPi

DP Technology

Tencent iDrug

PaddleHelix

EIHealth

Aliyun

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global AI for Drug Discovery and Development consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of AI for Drug Discovery and Development market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AI for Drug Discovery and Development manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AI for Drug Discovery and Development with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of AI for Drug Discovery and Development submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global AI for Drug Discovery and Development Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Size by Region

5.1 Global AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global AI for Drug Discovery and Development Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global AI for Drug Discovery and Development Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global AI for Drug Discovery and Development Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global AI for Drug Discovery and Development Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa AI for Drug Discovery and Development Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Alphabet

7.1.1 Alphabet Company Details

7.1.2 Alphabet Business Overview

7.1.3 Alphabet AI for Drug Discovery and Development Introduction

7.1.4 Alphabet Revenue in AI for Drug Discovery and Development Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Alphabet Recent Development

7.2 Atomwise

7.2.1 Atomwise Company Details

7.2.2 Atomwise Business Overview

7.2.3 Atomwise AI for Drug Discovery and Development Introduction

7.2.4 Atomwise Revenue in AI for Drug Discovery and Development Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Atomwise Recent Development

7.3 BenevolentAI

7.3.1 BenevolentAI Company Details

7.3.2 BenevolentAI Business Overview

7.3.3 BenevolentAI AI for Drug Discovery and Development Introduction

7.3.4 BenevolentAI Revenue in AI for Drug Discovery and Development Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 BenevolentAI Recent Development

7.4 Cloud Pharmaceutical

7.4.1 Cloud Pharmaceutical Company Details

7.4.2 Cloud Pharmaceutical Business Overview

7.4.3 Cloud Pharmaceutical AI for Drug Discovery and Development Introduction

7.4.4 Cloud Pharmaceutical Revenue in AI for Drug Discovery and Development Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Cloud Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.5 Deep Genomics

7.5.1 Deep Genomics Company Details

7.5.2 Deep Genomics Business Overview

7.5.3 Deep Genomics AI for Drug Discovery and Development Introduction

7.5.4 Deep Genomics Revenue in AI for Drug Discovery and Development Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Deep Genomics Recent Development

7.6 Exscientia

7.6.1 Exscientia Company Details

7.6.2 Exscientia Business Overview

7.6.3 Exscientia AI for Drug Discovery and Development Introduction

7.6.4 Exscientia Revenue in AI for Drug Discovery and Development Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Exscientia Recent Development

7.7 IBM

7.7.1 IBM Company Details

7.7.2 IBM Business Overview

7.7.3 IBM AI for Drug Discovery and Development Introduction

7.7.4 IBM Revenue in AI for Drug Discovery and Development Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 IBM Recent Development

7.8 Insilico Medicine

7.8.1 Insilico Medicine Company Details

7.8.2 Insilico Medicine Business Overview

7.8.3 Insilico Medicine AI for Drug Discovery and Development Introduction

7.8.4 Insilico Medicine Revenue in AI for Drug Discovery and Development Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Insilico Medicine Recent Development

7.9 Microsoft Corporation

7.9.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

7.9.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

7.9.3 Microsoft Corporation AI for Drug Discovery and Development Introduction

7.9.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in AI for Drug Discovery and Development Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

7.10 Nvidia Corporation

7.10.1 Nvidia Corporation Company Details

7.10.2 Nvidia Corporation Business Overview

7.10.3 Nvidia Corporation AI for Drug Discovery and Development Introduction

7.10.4 Nvidia Corporation Revenue in AI for Drug Discovery and Development Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Nvidia Corporation Recent Development

7.11 XtalPi

7.11.1 XtalPi Company Details

7.11.2 XtalPi Business Overview

7.11.3 XtalPi AI for Drug Discovery and Development Introduction

7.11.4 XtalPi Revenue in AI for Drug Discovery and Development Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 XtalPi Recent Development

7.12 DP Technology

7.12.1 DP Technology Company Details

7.12.2 DP Technology Business Overview

7.12.3 DP Technology AI for Drug Discovery and Development Introduction

7.12.4 DP Technology Revenue in AI for Drug Discovery and Development Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 DP Technology Recent Development

7.13 Tencent iDrug

7.13.1 Tencent iDrug Company Details

7.13.2 Tencent iDrug Business Overview

7.13.3 Tencent iDrug AI for Drug Discovery and Development Introduction

7.13.4 Tencent iDrug Revenue in AI for Drug Discovery and Development Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Tencent iDrug Recent Development

7.14 PaddleHelix

7.14.1 PaddleHelix Company Details

7.14.2 PaddleHelix Business Overview

7.14.3 PaddleHelix AI for Drug Discovery and Development Introduction

7.14.4 PaddleHelix Revenue in AI for Drug Discovery and Development Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 PaddleHelix Recent Development

7.15 EIHealth

7.15.1 EIHealth Company Details

7.15.2 EIHealth Business Overview

7.15.3 EIHealth AI for Drug Discovery and Development Introduction

7.15.4 EIHealth Revenue in AI for Drug Discovery and Development Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 EIHealth Recent Development

7.16 Aliyun

7.16.1 Aliyun Company Details

7.16.2 Aliyun Business Overview

7.16.3 Aliyun AI for Drug Discovery and Development Introduction

7.16.4 Aliyun Revenue in AI for Drug Discovery and Development Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Aliyun Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/356780/ai-for-drug-discovery-development

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States