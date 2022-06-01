Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Method

Glucose Oxidase Method

Glucose Dehydrogenase Method

Segment by Application

Hospital

Home Care

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

DexCom

Abbott

Cnoga Medical

Integrity Applications

Taiwan Biophotonic

MediWise

GlySens Incorporated

Medtronic

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Ascensia

ARKRAY

I-SENS

OMRON

Braun Medical

AgaMatrix

ALL Medicus

Terumo Corporation

Sinocare

Yuyue Group

ACON Laboratories

San Meditech

Huzhou Meiqi Medical Devices

Zhejiang POCTech

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Method

2.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Segment by Method

2.1.1 Glucose Oxidase Method

2.1.2 Glucose Dehydrogenase Method

2.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Method

2.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value, by Method (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume, by Method (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Method (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Method

2.3.1 United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value, by Method (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume, by Method (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Method (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Home Care

3.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DexCom

7.1.1 DexCom Corporation Information

7.1.2 DexCom Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 DexCom Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DexCom Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 DexCom Recent Development

7.2 Abbott

7.2.1 Abbott Corporation Information

7.2.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Abbott Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Abbott Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Abbott Recent Development

7.3 Cnoga Medical

7.3.1 Cnoga Medical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cnoga Medical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Cnoga Medical Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Cnoga Medical Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Cnoga Medical Recent Development

7.4 Integrity Applications

7.4.1 Integrity Applications Corporation Information

7.4.2 Integrity Applications Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Integrity Applications Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Integrity Applications Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Integrity Applications Recent Development

7.5 Taiwan Biophotonic

7.5.1 Taiwan Biophotonic Corporation Information

7.5.2 Taiwan Biophotonic Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Taiwan Biophotonic Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Taiwan Biophotonic Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Taiwan Biophotonic Recent Development

7.6 MediWise

7.6.1 MediWise Corporation Information

7.6.2 MediWise Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 MediWise Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 MediWise Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 MediWise Recent Development

7.7 GlySens Incorporated

7.7.1 GlySens Incorporated Corporation Information

7.7.2 GlySens Incorporated Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 GlySens Incorporated Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 GlySens Incorporated Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 GlySens Incorporated Recent Development

7.8 Medtronic

7.8.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

7.8.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Medtronic Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Medtronic Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Medtronic Recent Development

7.9 Roche

7.9.1 Roche Corporation Information

7.9.2 Roche Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Roche Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Roche Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Roche Recent Development

7.10 Johnson & Johnson

7.10.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

7.10.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Johnson & Johnson Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Johnson & Johnson Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

7.11 Ascensia

7.11.1 Ascensia Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ascensia Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Ascensia Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ascensia Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Ascensia Recent Development

7.12 ARKRAY

7.12.1 ARKRAY Corporation Information

7.12.2 ARKRAY Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ARKRAY Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ARKRAY Products Offered

7.12.5 ARKRAY Recent Development

7.13 I-SENS

7.13.1 I-SENS Corporation Information

7.13.2 I-SENS Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 I-SENS Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 I-SENS Products Offered

7.13.5 I-SENS Recent Development

7.14 OMRON

7.14.1 OMRON Corporation Information

7.14.2 OMRON Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 OMRON Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 OMRON Products Offered

7.14.5 OMRON Recent Development

7.15 B. Braun Medical

7.15.1 B. Braun Medical Corporation Information

7.15.2 B. Braun Medical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 B. Braun Medical Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 B. Braun Medical Products Offered

7.15.5 B. Braun Medical Recent Development

7.16 AgaMatrix

7.16.1 AgaMatrix Corporation Information

7.16.2 AgaMatrix Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 AgaMatrix Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 AgaMatrix Products Offered

7.16.5 AgaMatrix Recent Development

7.17 ALL Medicus

7.17.1 ALL Medicus Corporation Information

7.17.2 ALL Medicus Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 ALL Medicus Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 ALL Medicus Products Offered

7.17.5 ALL Medicus Recent Development

7.18 Terumo Corporation

7.18.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information

7.18.2 Terumo Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Terumo Corporation Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Terumo Corporation Products Offered

7.18.5 Terumo Corporation Recent Development

7.19 Sinocare

7.19.1 Sinocare Corporation Information

7.19.2 Sinocare Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Sinocare Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Sinocare Products Offered

7.19.5 Sinocare Recent Development

7.20 Yuyue Group

7.20.1 Yuyue Group Corporation Information

7.20.2 Yuyue Group Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Yuyue Group Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Yuyue Group Products Offered

7.20.5 Yuyue Group Recent Development

7.21 ACON Laboratories

7.21.1 ACON Laboratories Corporation Information

7.21.2 ACON Laboratories Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 ACON Laboratories Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 ACON Laboratories Products Offered

7.21.5 ACON Laboratories Recent Development

7.22 San Meditech

7.22.1 San Meditech Corporation Information

7.22.2 San Meditech Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 San Meditech Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 San Meditech Products Offered

7.22.5 San Meditech Recent Development

7.23 Huzhou Meiqi Medical Devices

7.23.1 Huzhou Meiqi Medical Devices Corporation Information

7.23.2 Huzhou Meiqi Medical Devices Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Huzhou Meiqi Medical Devices Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Huzhou Meiqi Medical Devices Products Offered

7.23.5 Huzhou Meiqi Medical Devices Recent Development

7.24 Zhejiang POCTech

7.24.1 Zhejiang POCTech Corporation Information

7.24.2 Zhejiang POCTech Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Zhejiang POCTech Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Zhejiang POCTech Products Offered

7.24.5 Zhejiang POCTech Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Distributors

8.3 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Distributors

8.5 Blood Glucose Monitoring Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

