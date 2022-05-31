Millets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Millets in global, including the following market information:

Global Millets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Millets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Millets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Millets market was valued at 9981.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10330 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pearl Millet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Millets include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., Bunge Limited, Bayer Crop Science AG, Wise Seed Company, Inc., Ardent Mills, E.I Dupont De Nemours and Company, Brett-Young Seeds Limited and Ernst Conservation Seeds, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Millets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Millets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Millets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pearl Millet

Finger Millet

Proso Millet

Foxtail Millet

Others

Global Millets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Millets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bakery

Beverages

Breakfast Foods

Fodder

Others

Global Millets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Millets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Millets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Millets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Millets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Millets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Inc.

Bunge Limited

Bayer Crop Science AG

Wise Seed Company, Inc.

Ardent Mills

E.I Dupont De Nemours and Company

Brett-Young Seeds Limited

Ernst Conservation Seeds

Roundstone Native Seed Company

Glanbia Nutritionals Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Millets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Millets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Millets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Millets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Millets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Millets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Millets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Millets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Millets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Millets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Millets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Millets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Millets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Millets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Millets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Millets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Millets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Pearl Millet

4.1.3 Finger Millet

4.1.4 Proso Millet

4.1.5 Foxtail Millet

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – Global M

