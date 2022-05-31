Vertical Farming System/Module Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vertical Farming System/Module in global, including the following market information:
Global Vertical Farming System/Module Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vertical Farming System/Module Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Vertical Farming System/Module companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vertical Farming System/Module market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydroponics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vertical Farming System/Module include AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai and Sky Vegetables, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vertical Farming System/Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vertical Farming System/Module Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vertical Farming System/Module Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydroponics
Aeroponics
Others
Global Vertical Farming System/Module Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vertical Farming System/Module Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vegetable Cultivation
Fruit Planting
Other
Global Vertical Farming System/Module Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vertical Farming System/Module Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vertical Farming System/Module revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vertical Farming System/Module revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vertical Farming System/Module sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Vertical Farming System/Module sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AeroFarms
Gotham Greens
Plenty (Bright Farms)
Lufa Farms
Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
Green Sense Farms
Garden Fresh Farms
Mirai
Sky Vegetables
TruLeaf
Urban Crops
Sky Greens
GreenLand
Scatil
Jingpeng
Metropolis Farms
Plantagon
Spread
Sanan Sino Science
Nongzhong Wulian
Vertical Harvest
Infinite Harvest
Metro Farms
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vertical Farming System/Module Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vertical Farming System/Module Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vertical Farming System/Module Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vertical Farming System/Module Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vertical Farming System/Module Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vertical Farming System/Module Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vertical Farming System/Module Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vertical Farming System/Module Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vertical Farming System/Module Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vertical Farming System/Module Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vertical Farming System/Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vertical Farming System/Module Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vertical Farming System/Module Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vertical Farming System/Module Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vertical Farming System/Module Compani
