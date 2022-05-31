Fishmeal for Feed Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fishmeal is produced using fish by-products from the food processing and filleting industries. It is mainly used as a high protein (60?72%) ingredient in feed produced for farmed animals and aquaculture species.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fishmeal for Feed in global, including the following market information:

Global Fishmeal for Feed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fishmeal for Feed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Fishmeal for Feed companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fishmeal for Feed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Salmon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fishmeal for Feed include Tasa, FF Skagen, Diamante, SURSAN, Austevoll, Exalmar, Oceana Group, Copeinca and Corpesca, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fishmeal for Feed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fishmeal for Feed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fishmeal for Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Salmon

Mackerel

Anchovy

Capelin

Others

Global Fishmeal for Feed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fishmeal for Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aquaculture

Animal Husbandry

Others

Global Fishmeal for Feed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fishmeal for Feed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fishmeal for Feed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fishmeal for Feed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fishmeal for Feed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Fishmeal for Feed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tasa

FF Skagen

Diamante

SURSAN

Austevoll

Exalmar

Oceana Group

Copeinca

Corpesca

Omega Protein

Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio

Kodiak Fishmeal Company

HAYDUK

Mukka Sea Food Industries

Animalfeeds International Corporation

Orizon

TripleNine Group

KT Group

African Pioneer Group

Coomarpes

The Scoular Company

Pelagia AS

Soytex LTD

Pesquera Diamante S.A.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fishmeal for Feed Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fishmeal for Feed Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fishmeal for Feed Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fishmeal for Feed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fishmeal for Feed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fishmeal for Feed Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fishmeal for Feed Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fishmeal for Feed Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fishmeal for Feed Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fishmeal for Feed Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fishmeal for Feed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fishmeal for Feed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fishmeal for Feed Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fishmeal for Feed Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fishmeal for Feed Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fishmeal for Feed Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fishmeal for Feed Market Size Markets, 2021 &

