Fishmeal for Feed Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fishmeal is produced using fish by-products from the food processing and filleting industries. It is mainly used as a high protein (60?72%) ingredient in feed produced for farmed animals and aquaculture species.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fishmeal for Feed in global, including the following market information:
Global Fishmeal for Feed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fishmeal for Feed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Fishmeal for Feed companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fishmeal for Feed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Salmon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fishmeal for Feed include Tasa, FF Skagen, Diamante, SURSAN, Austevoll, Exalmar, Oceana Group, Copeinca and Corpesca, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fishmeal for Feed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fishmeal for Feed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Fishmeal for Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Salmon
Mackerel
Anchovy
Capelin
Others
Global Fishmeal for Feed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Fishmeal for Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aquaculture
Animal Husbandry
Others
Global Fishmeal for Feed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Fishmeal for Feed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fishmeal for Feed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fishmeal for Feed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fishmeal for Feed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Fishmeal for Feed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tasa
FF Skagen
Diamante
SURSAN
Austevoll
Exalmar
Oceana Group
Copeinca
Corpesca
Omega Protein
Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio
Kodiak Fishmeal Company
HAYDUK
Mukka Sea Food Industries
Animalfeeds International Corporation
Orizon
TripleNine Group
KT Group
African Pioneer Group
Coomarpes
The Scoular Company
Pelagia AS
Soytex LTD
Pesquera Diamante S.A.
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7000889/global-fishmeal-for-feed-forecast-2022-2028-891
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fishmeal for Feed Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fishmeal for Feed Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fishmeal for Feed Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fishmeal for Feed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fishmeal for Feed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fishmeal for Feed Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fishmeal for Feed Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fishmeal for Feed Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fishmeal for Feed Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fishmeal for Feed Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fishmeal for Feed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fishmeal for Feed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fishmeal for Feed Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fishmeal for Feed Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fishmeal for Feed Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fishmeal for Feed Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fishmeal for Feed Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports: Fishmeal Feed Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Fishmeal for Feed Market Research Report 2022
Global and China Fishmeal Feed Market Size Insights, Forecast to 2027