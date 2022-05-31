Cannabis Seeds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cannabis is a genus of flowering plants in the Cannabaceaem family. Its three species are cannabis sativa, cannabis indica, and cannabis ruderalis. Cannabis seeds are rich in protein; fiber; and healthful fatty acids, such as omega-3s and omega-6s. The seeds are high in arginine (amino acid) and gamma-linolenic acid (fatty acid) content. These substances help reduce the risk of heart diseases, cure chronic pain, and improve neurological and other conditions. Other nutrients found in these seeds are calcium, potassium, vitamin E, sulphur, phosphorous, magnesium, and zinc. These are rich in vitamin E and can be eaten by those who are unable to tolerate nuts, gluten, lactose, or sugar.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cannabis Seeds in global, including the following market information:

Global Cannabis Seeds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cannabis Seeds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Cannabis Seeds companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cannabis Seeds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Regular Seeds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cannabis Seeds include Christiania Seeds, Barney?s Souvenirs BV, Mountain Top Seed Bank, Paradise Seeds Family, Seed Supreme, Sensi Seeds, Serious Seeds, Sweet Seeds and The Seed Cellar and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cannabis Seeds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cannabis Seeds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cannabis Seeds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Regular Seeds

Feminized Seeds

Autoflowering Seeds

Global Cannabis Seeds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cannabis Seeds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Industry

Recreational

Global Cannabis Seeds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cannabis Seeds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cannabis Seeds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cannabis Seeds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cannabis Seeds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Cannabis Seeds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Christiania Seeds

Barney?s Souvenirs BV

Mountain Top Seed Bank

Paradise Seeds Family

Seed Supreme

Sensi Seeds

Serious Seeds

Sweet Seeds

The Seed Cellar

Dutch Passion

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cannabis Seeds Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cannabis Seeds Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cannabis Seeds Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cannabis Seeds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cannabis Seeds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cannabis Seeds Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cannabis Seeds Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cannabis Seeds Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cannabis Seeds Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cannabis Seeds Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cannabis Seeds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cannabis Seeds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cannabis Seeds Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabis Seeds Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cannabis Seeds Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabis Seeds Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cannabis Seeds Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Regular Seeds

4.1.3 F

