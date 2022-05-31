Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable in global, including the following market information:
Global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)
Global top five Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
F-UTP Shielded Twisted Pair Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable include Prysmian, Nexans, Hitachi Cable, LS Cable & System, Southwire, Dahua Technology, General Cable, The Furukawa Electric and British Cables Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
F-UTP Shielded Twisted Pair
U-FTP Shielded Twisted Pair
SF-UTP Shielded Twisted Pair
F2-UTP Shielded Twisted Pair
S-FTP Shielded Twisted Pair
Other
Global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Semi-Industrial and Industrial
Industrial and Mining
Weak Current Field
Medical Building
Other
Global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)
Key companies Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Prysmian
Nexans
Hitachi Cable
LS Cable & System
Southwire
Dahua Technology
General Cable
The Furukawa Electric
British Cables Company
Belden
Omron
AMP NETCONNECT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
