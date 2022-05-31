Smart Potted Plant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Potted Plant in Global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Potted Plant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Potted Plant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ornamental Plants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Potted Plant include Click and Grow, AeroGarden, EMSA, Plantui, Red Fern, Sprout Home, Edntech, Sexymates and Ava Byte, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Potted Plant companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Potted Plant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Potted Plant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ornamental Plants
Edible Vegetables
Global Smart Potted Plant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Potted Plant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Business Use
Residential
Others
Global Smart Potted Plant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Smart Potted Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Potted Plant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Potted Plant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Click and Grow
AeroGarden
EMSA
Plantui
Red Fern
Sprout Home
Edntech
Sexymates
Ava Byte
Aspara
Kozzyfresh
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Potted Plant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Potted Plant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Potted Plant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Potted Plant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Potted Plant Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Potted Plant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Potted Plant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Potted Plant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Potted Plant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Smart Potted Plant Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Potted Plant Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Potted Plant Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Potted Plant Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Smart Potted Plant Market
