Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber in global, including the following market information:
Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber include Toray, Virent, Lenzing AG, Sateri, Teijin, Natural Fiber Welding, NatureWorks, Dupont and Cargill. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PET
PTT
PLA
Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Goods
Textile
Other
Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toray
Virent
Lenzing AG
Sateri
Teijin
Natural Fiber Welding
NatureWorks
Dupont
Cargill
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
