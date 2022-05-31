Antimicrobial Fibers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Antibacterial fiber is a kind of textile which uses antibacterial agent on the surface or inside of fiber. Antibacterial fiber has antibacterial and bactericidal functions against Staphylococcus aureus of methoxybenzylpenicillin, and can prevent infection and infection. The mixed type is prepared by spinning the heat-resistant inorganic antibacterial agent such as ceramic powder containing silver, copper and zinc ions into polyester, polyamide or polyacrylonitrile; the post-treatment type is prepared by impregnating the natural fiber with organic antibacterial agent such as quaternary ammonium compound or fatty imide. Used for hospital textiles such as clothes, bed sheets, coverings, curtains, pantyhose, socks and bandages

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antimicrobial Fibers in global, including the following market information:

Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Antimicrobial Fibers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antimicrobial Fibers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Antibacterial Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antimicrobial Fibers include Trevira GmbH, Sukano, DuPont, SANITIZED AG, BASF, Toyobo, PurThread, Unitika and Vestagen Protective Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antimicrobial Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Antibacterial Fiber

Chemical Antibacterial Fiber

Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clothing

Home Textiles

Medical Supplies

Industrial Fiber

Other

Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antimicrobial Fibers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antimicrobial Fibers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antimicrobial Fibers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Antimicrobial Fibers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Trevira GmbH

Sukano

DuPont

SANITIZED AG

BASF

Toyobo

PurThread

Unitika

Vestagen Protective Technologies

Herculite ProductsInc

Thai Acrylic Fibre

Sinterama

Gelest

Teijin

smartfiber AG

Suzhou Chunsheng Environmental Protection Fiber Co Ltd

Luthai Textile

Huasheng Group

KoSa

Foss Performance Materials

Sateri

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antimicrobial Fibers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antimicrobial Fibers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antimicrobial Fibers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antimicrobial Fibers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antimicrobial Fibers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antimicrobial Fibers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antimicrobial Fibers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Antimicrobial Fibers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Antimicrobial Fibers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antimicrobial Fibers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Antimicrobial Fibers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antimicrobial Fibers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antimicrobial Fibers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antimicrobial Fibers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

