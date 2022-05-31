Antimicrobial Fibers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Antibacterial fiber is a kind of textile which uses antibacterial agent on the surface or inside of fiber. Antibacterial fiber has antibacterial and bactericidal functions against Staphylococcus aureus of methoxybenzylpenicillin, and can prevent infection and infection. The mixed type is prepared by spinning the heat-resistant inorganic antibacterial agent such as ceramic powder containing silver, copper and zinc ions into polyester, polyamide or polyacrylonitrile; the post-treatment type is prepared by impregnating the natural fiber with organic antibacterial agent such as quaternary ammonium compound or fatty imide. Used for hospital textiles such as clothes, bed sheets, coverings, curtains, pantyhose, socks and bandages
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antimicrobial Fibers in global, including the following market information:
Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Antimicrobial Fibers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antimicrobial Fibers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Antibacterial Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antimicrobial Fibers include Trevira GmbH, Sukano, DuPont, SANITIZED AG, BASF, Toyobo, PurThread, Unitika and Vestagen Protective Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antimicrobial Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Antibacterial Fiber
Chemical Antibacterial Fiber
Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clothing
Home Textiles
Medical Supplies
Industrial Fiber
Other
Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Antimicrobial Fibers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Antimicrobial Fibers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Antimicrobial Fibers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Antimicrobial Fibers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Trevira GmbH
Sukano
DuPont
SANITIZED AG
BASF
Toyobo
PurThread
Unitika
Vestagen Protective Technologies
Herculite ProductsInc
Thai Acrylic Fibre
Sinterama
Gelest
Teijin
smartfiber AG
Suzhou Chunsheng Environmental Protection Fiber Co Ltd
Luthai Textile
Huasheng Group
KoSa
Foss Performance Materials
Sateri
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antimicrobial Fibers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antimicrobial Fibers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antimicrobial Fibers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antimicrobial Fibers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antimicrobial Fibers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antimicrobial Fibers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antimicrobial Fibers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antimicrobial Fibers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Antimicrobial Fibers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Antimicrobial Fibers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antimicrobial Fibers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Antimicrobial Fibers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antimicrobial Fibers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antimicrobial Fibers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antimicrobial Fibers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
