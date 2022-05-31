Antibacterial Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Antibacterial agents refer to chemical substances that can keep the growth or reproduction of certain microorganisms (bacteria, fungi, yeasts, algae, viruses, etc.) below the necessary level within a certain period of time. Antibacterial agents are substances or products with antibacterial and bactericidal properties

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antibacterial Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Antibacterial Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Antibacterial Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Antibacterial Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antibacterial Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Antibacterial Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antibacterial Agents include Agion Technologies, Dymatic Chemicals, Biocote, Microban International, Trevira GmbH, Dow, Sarex Chemicals, L N Chemical Industries and SANITIZED AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antibacterial Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antibacterial Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Antibacterial Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Antibacterial Agent

Synthetic Antibacterial Agent

Global Antibacterial Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Antibacterial Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile

Plastic

Coating

Other

Global Antibacterial Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Antibacterial Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antibacterial Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antibacterial Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antibacterial Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Antibacterial Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Agion Technologies

Dymatic Chemicals

Biocote

Microban International

Trevira GmbH

Dow

Sarex Chemicals

L N Chemical Industries

SANITIZED AG

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Milliken Chemical

PurThread

Toyobo

ISHIZUKA GLASS

TOMATEC

Toagosei

Pure Bioscience

Sinanen Zeomic

Addmaster

Koa Glass

Nafur

Guangzhou Dimei Biotechnology Co Ltd

