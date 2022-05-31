Global Direct Fed Microbial Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Direct Fed Microbial market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Direct Fed Microbial market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Powder

Liquid/Gels

Tablets

Segment by Application

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Others

By Company

DuPont

Novus International

Chr Hansen

Lallemand Animal Nutrition

ProviCo

Bentoli

Novozymes

Synbio Tech

Maxum Foods

Koninklijke DSM

Asahi Group Holdings

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Direct Fed Microbial Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Powder

1.2.3 Liquid/Gels

1.2.4 Tablets

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Poultry

1.3.3 Ruminants

1.3.4 Swine

1.3.5 Aquatic Animals

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Direct Fed Microbial Production

2.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Direct Fed Microbial Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Direct Fed Microbial Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Direct Fed Microbial Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Direct Fed Microbial Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Direct Fed Microbial Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Direct Fed Microbial Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Direct Fed Microbial Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales

