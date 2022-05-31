Global Direct Fed Microbial Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Direct Fed Microbial market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Direct Fed Microbial market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Powder
- Liquid/Gels
- Tablets
Segment by Application
- Poultry
- Ruminants
- Swine
- Aquatic Animals
- Others
By Company
- DuPont
- Novus International
- Chr Hansen
- Lallemand Animal Nutrition
- ProviCo
- Bentoli
- Novozymes
- Synbio Tech
- Maxum Foods
- Koninklijke DSM
- Asahi Group Holdings
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Direct Fed Microbial Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Powder
1.2.3 Liquid/Gels
1.2.4 Tablets
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Poultry
1.3.3 Ruminants
1.3.4 Swine
1.3.5 Aquatic Animals
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Direct Fed Microbial Production
2.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Direct Fed Microbial Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Direct Fed Microbial Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Direct Fed Microbial Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Direct Fed Microbial Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Direct Fed Microbial Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Direct Fed Microbial Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Direct Fed Microbial Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales
