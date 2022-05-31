Global Nematode Testing Service Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Nematode Testing Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nematode Testing Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Cyst Nematode Identification (Soil)
- Cyst Nematode Identification (Compost)
- Plant Parasitic Nematode Analysis
- Root Tissue Inspection
- Other
Segment by Application
- Agricultural Company
- Academic Institution
- Household
- Other
By Company
- SGS SA
- Syngenta
- Fera Science Limited
- CSP Labs
- Midwest Laboratories
- Waters Agricultural Laboratories
- A & L Plains Agricultural Laboratories
- Agriculture and Food Laboratory
- Agvise Laboratories
- Allied Cooperative
- American Agriculture Laboratory
- Nemlab
- Ever-Green Nematode Testing Labs
- Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Nematode Testing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cyst Nematode Identification (Soil)
1.2.3 Cyst Nematode Identification (Compost)
1.2.4 Plant Parasitic Nematode Analysis
1.2.5 Root Tissue Inspection
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nematode Testing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agricultural Company
1.3.3 Academic Institution
1.3.4 Household
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Nematode Testing Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Nematode Testing Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Nematode Testing Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Nematode Testing Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Nematode Testing Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Nematode Testing Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Nematode Testing Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 Nematode Testing Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Nematode Testing Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Nematode Testing Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Nematode Testing Service Players by Revenue
