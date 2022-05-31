Global Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Biotech Modified Agricultural Product market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biotech Modified Agricultural Product market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Biochips

Synthetic Biology

Genome Editing Tools

Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAI)

Deoxy Ribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing

Segment by Application

Transgenic Crops

Synthetic Biology Products

By Company

Certis

Vilmorin

Evogene

Rubicon

Insectigen

Syngenta

Monsonto

KWS SAAT SE

Marina Biotech

Bayer Cropscience

Eurofins Genescan

Dow Agrosciences

Biocentury Transgene

Global Bio-Chem Technology

Adama Agricultural Solutions

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Biochips

1.2.3 Synthetic Biology

1.2.4 Genome Editing Tools

1.2.5 Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAI)

1.2.6 Deoxy Ribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Transgenic Crops

1.3.3 Synthetic Biology Products

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Industry Trends

2.3.2 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Drivers

2.3.3 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Challenges

2.3.4 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Restraints

3 Competition

