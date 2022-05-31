Global Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Biotech Modified Agricultural Product market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biotech Modified Agricultural Product market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Biochips
- Synthetic Biology
- Genome Editing Tools
- Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAI)
- Deoxy Ribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing
- Segment by Application
- Transgenic Crops
- Synthetic Biology Products
By Company
- Certis
- Vilmorin
- Evogene
- Rubicon
- Insectigen
- Syngenta
- Monsonto
- KWS SAAT SE
- Marina Biotech
- Bayer Cropscience
- Eurofins Genescan
- Dow Agrosciences
- Biocentury Transgene
- Global Bio-Chem Technology
- Adama Agricultural Solutions
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Biochips
1.2.3 Synthetic Biology
1.2.4 Genome Editing Tools
1.2.5 Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAI)
1.2.6 Deoxy Ribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transgenic Crops
1.3.3 Synthetic Biology Products
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Industry Trends
2.3.2 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Drivers
2.3.3 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Challenges
2.3.4 Biotech Modified Agricultural Product Market Restraints
3 Competition
