Global Rose Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Rose market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rose market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Spray Roses
- Single Roses
Segment by Application
- Commercial Use
- Household Use
By Company
- Rosa Plaza
- Rose Story Farm
- Parfum Flower Company
- Van Lier Nurseries
- Alexandra Farms
- Esmeralda Farms
- Jet Fresh Flower Growers
- Soho Rose Farm
- Subati Group
- Rio Roses
- Royal Flowers
- Virgin Farms
- Pajarosa Floral
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rose Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rose Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Spray Roses
1.2.3 Single Roses
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rose Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Use
1.3.3 Household Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rose Production
2.1 Global Rose Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rose Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rose Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rose Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rose Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Rose Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rose Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Rose Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Rose Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Rose Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Rose Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Rose by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Rose Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Rose Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Rose Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufac
